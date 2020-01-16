John Krasinski responds after he and Emily Blunt Snub Chris Martin

2020 has just begun and we already have our first fight between celebrities.

Chris Martin stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres show to chat Ellen Degeneres and I ended up sharing an impromptu story about the movie A peaceful place. After seeing that Ellen shared the trailer for the sequel to the John Krasinski Y Emily Blunt movie, he shared that he has a special connection with the movie.

%MINIFYHTMLdac46cfddd553470e9749c11036984d813% %MINIFYHTMLdac46cfddd553470e9749c11036984d814%

"When A peaceful place came out, I had an idea for a joke later, "he shared,quot;. So I sent Emily Blunt and her husband this idea for the musical of A peaceful place. And it was just me (acting silently) like that. And they never replied: "Although his joke caused a great laugh among Ellen's crowd, according to Chris, John and Emily did not have the same reaction.

"So every time I see that trailer it makes me feel sick," he shared. After Ellen took Instagram to share the story, John commented on the post with his own shocking accusation.