John Krasinski responds after he and Emily Blunt Snub Chris Martin

Cindy Ord / Getty Images; Kristina Bumphrey / Starpix / REX / Shutterstock
2020 has just begun and we already have our first fight between celebrities.
Chris Martin stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres show to chat Ellen Degeneres and I ended up sharing an impromptu story about the movie A peaceful place. After seeing that Ellen shared the trailer for the sequel to the John Krasinski Y Emily Blunt movie, he shared that he has a special connection with the movie.
"When A peaceful place came out, I had an idea for a joke later, "he shared,quot;. So I sent Emily Blunt and her husband this idea for the musical of A peaceful place. And it was just me (acting silently) like that. And they never replied: "Although his joke caused a great laugh among Ellen's crowd, according to Chris, John and Emily did not have the same reaction.
"So every time I see that trailer it makes me feel sick," he shared. After Ellen took Instagram to share the story, John commented on the post with his own shocking accusation.
"I … I didn't receive an email from Chris Martin. The man is a world treasure," he joked in the post. "Are you kidding!?!? Emily, what have you done!?!?" Let John have the funniest answer to the whole situation. Emily has not yet responded, but it is probably because she is busy explaining the alleged rebuff to her husband.
The movie has not yet reached theaters, so it may not be too late to add a quick cameo!
A quiet place: part II Arrives in theaters on March 20.
Watch ME! News mornings from Monday to Friday at 7 a.m.
%MINIFYHTML58b1651fffbb5db1545c958ab8cf107711%