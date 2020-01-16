John Krasinski blames Emily Blunt for the story of her email disallowed by Chris Martin

%MINIFYHTML1984015c00ef0de7fcaa71c1cd9107cc11% %MINIFYHTML1984015c00ef0de7fcaa71c1cd9107cc12%

After the Coldplay leader recounted his shame for his ignored prank email, the director of & # 39; A Quiet Place & # 39; He quickly clarifies that he did not receive the first message.

John Krasinski is convinced of his actress wife Emily Blunt it's your fault to ignore a rocker email joke Chris Martin looking to convert his movie "A peaceful place"in a musical.

the Coldplay The leader recalled the failed joke during an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres show"On Wednesday (January 15), revealing that he thought it would be fun to suggest renewing the horror movie, about a family forced to live in silence to avoid being detected by monsters that hunt for the sound."

"When he left & # 39; A Quiet Place & # 39 ;, I had an idea for a joke later," she said, "and I sent Emily Blunt and her husband this idea for a musical from & # 39; A Quiet Place & # 39 ; and it was simply (video of) me (pretending to play the piano), and they never responded! "

"So every time I see that trailer, it makes me feel sick because I thought, & # 39; Oh no, they must have thought I was taking the mickey (ridiculing them) & # 39 ;, but I wasn't …, I love the movie … "he added.

A program representative posted a clip of Martin's interview on Instagram and tagged Krasinski in the legend to reach the end of the email, writing: "@JohnKrasinski and Emily Blunt, did you receive this message from Chris Martin?"

<br />

The actor / director Krasinski responded quickly, making it clear that he would never have ignored Martin if he had known about the message.

"I… I didn't receive an email from Chris Martin. The man is a world treasure. Are you kidding me?!?" he answered.

When blaming his cast partner and spouse, Krasinski joked: "Emily, what have you done?"