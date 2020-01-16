John Cena shares his BTS obsession with James Corden

John Cena is a BTS superfan.

During an appearance on Wednesday's Late Late Show with James Corden, the former WWE star shared his love for the seven-member South Korean boy band.

Cena was invited with January Jones and expressed her jealousy when she learned that she met BTS the last time she was on the show.

"You're very lucky to be in that picture," Cena joked when Corden took a picture of Jones with BTS. "I tried to be his bodyguard and I didn't even succeed."

MORE: WWE Royal Rumble 2020 date, start time, matches, cost of PPV, location, rumors

Cena professed his admiration for the group.

"I was interested in the fact that they are a Korean pop band and they were the first Korean pop band to connect everyone around the world," Cena said. "They have fans all over the world. So, being in live entertainment, I said & # 39; Wow! That's interesting. How do they do this? Then, I started listening to their music and I heard the message they sent to their admirers and is one of self-love and self-reflection and of having confidence in yourself even though you can be different, so not only is their choreography and the development of personalities and entertainment they offer are spectacular, young people are also listening to their music and they are sending a good message through their music and I think it's really great when you have popularity and choose to use your voice for something good, I think it's an advantage. "

And who is your favorite BTS member?

He has two, RM and J-Hope.