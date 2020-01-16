John Cena insists that his professional career is not a wrestling transition

WENN / Mario Mitsis

While he has rarely entered the ring since taking a break from WWE in 2018, the athlete expressing the polar bear Yoshi in & # 39; Dolittle & # 39; Emphasize that it's far from over & # 39; with sport.

Up News Info –

John Cena He hasn't finished wrestling, despite his flourishing career as an actor.

The "Playing with fire"The star has followed Dwayne & # 39 ;, legend of World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE)The rock& # 39; Johnson's path to Hollywood, since he rarely entered the ring since taking a break from the sport in 2018.

However, he says that his success as an actor does not mean that his wrestling career has come to an end, even if the film's commitments keep him out of the ring at the moment.

"I'm not done with WWE yet," he tells Extra. "Keep in mind that being a sports artist is like being an actor. You have to invest all your passion in it. Due to insurance responsibilities for movies, you can't do other things … I'm far from finishing with WWE I'm trying to change perception is not a transition. "

The star continued to insist that there is a "great chance" that fans will see him again in the ring at some point.

Cena will join Johnson as a member of the "Fast and Furious"franchise, debuting in"Fast and Furious 9"later this year, and says he was received by his new castmates, despite some initial rivalry.

<br />

"At the beginning it was like being the new member of a family," he adds. "Everyone is evaluating you … Everyone was very open minded, and I met everyone quickly and they welcomed me to the family."