John Cena and January Jones & # 39; Face Off are guaranteed to make you tremble

In the wise words of Beyoncé, never drop that alcohol.
In an appearance on Wednesday The Late Late Show with James Corden, January jones, With John Cena Y James corden, played a game of "Flinch,quot;. The premise: each star would take turns standing behind a protective glass wall while holding a martini. The other players would then carry a small canon with fruit that would be randomly shot on the glass wall. Whoever spilled the least from his martini would be the winner.
First it was Cena, who was extremely sure that he would not shudder because, as he described it, "I am dead inside." It turns out that he was not as dead as he thought, when the second Corden shot the canon, the WWE alum jumped and screamed and spilled all his drink.
The next was Jones, who, unlike Cena, had no confidence that she could remain inflexible. As he walked behind the glass and prepared, he spilled some of his drink twice.
Before the fruit was propelled towards the wall, Corden said: "You look very, very good. There is no doubt about it. Oh, look, hand on the hip!
With a glamorous pose, much like Betty Draper, the star replied: "I was in Crazy men, I know."
Jones then described the ease with which he shudders at things, but all that seemed to be an act, since The politician The actress barely moved an inch when the fruit came flying towards her. And not a drop of liquor fell from his martini.
Then it was Corden's turn. As he joked: "Good luck, I am a teacher in this."
After Cena charged the fee, Jones told him to distract Corden with some dance moves. He hid the trigger behind his back and waited for the most opportune moment to scare the host.
While joking, "It's broken!" Then he fired the canon immediately, and Corden's drink flew out.
This shows that one should never doubt Betty Draper's commitment to his liquor.
