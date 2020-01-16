Joe Budden responds to & # 39; The Real & # 39 ;: & # 39; No. I don't think it's okay to cheat!

Joe Budden wants it to be known that he does not approve of the traps and responded to the ladies of the daytime talk show, The Real, who gave him a bandage after saying he understood why Kevin Hart cheated on his wife.

In Hart's documentary, Don & # 39; t F * ck This Up, he and Eniko Hart talked about the sex video scandal, which seriously hurt their marriage. Budden, after watching the documentary, said he understood how Hart could have been wrong and deceived.

After The Real's reaction, Budden questioned whether society lacked the ability to have understanding and compassion.

"I hate that everything has to become a gender war because, for me, this was not a kind of gender war. This is something human. I was not saying, & # 39; He is a man and works hard, he has money and it's powerful, so I should be able to cheat. "I don't know where that interpretation came from," he explained.

"Then no, it's not right to cheat. It's not right for Kevin Hart to cheat. Ladies of the real thing, that was never said here, and I hate when we are introduced in a certain way when we are in this new era of just floating in the clip , so we just go for the clip. I said a lot more than what is shown here. We don’t tolerate the pitfalls, however, I’m not part of the society that is really trying to kill understanding human behavior and psychology. "