Joe Budden responds to & # 39; The Real & # 39 ;: & # 39; No. I don't think it's okay to cheat!

Joe Budden responds to 'The Real': 'No. I don't think it's okay to cheat!'

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
16
Logo

Joe Budden wants it to be known that he does not approve of the traps and responded to the ladies of the daytime talk show, The Real, who gave him a bandage after saying he understood why Kevin Hart cheated on his wife.

In Hart's documentary, Don & # 39; t F * ck This Up, he and Eniko Hart talked about the sex video scandal, which seriously hurt their marriage. Budden, after watching the documentary, said he understood how Hart could have been wrong and deceived.

