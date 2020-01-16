Jessica Mendoza has a curious and confusing vision of Mike Fiers and the theft of Astros posters

Jessica Mendoza is often a lightning rod for unfair criticism, but she may have gained a small reaction from this shot.

The ESPN broadcaster and the current Mets special advisor offered some unfiltered comments about Mike Fiers and the Astros, blaming Fiers solely for the situation.

In ESPN's "Golic and Wingo," Mike Golic raised the question of whether Fiers, the former Astro who denounced the team's illegal poster theft, was wrong to put his name in the situation and leave publicly.

Becoming public, yes. That is, I understand. If you are with the Oakland Athletics and you are on another team, I mean, hell, yes, you better tell your teammates: "Look, listen, if you hear some noises when you are throwing, this is what is happening ". For sure. But making it public didn't suit me. Honestly, I was saddened by the sport, this is how all this was discovered. This was not something MLB naturally investigated, or what even other teams complained about, because they naturally heard about it, and then the investigations happened. But it came from within. He was a player who was part of him, who benefited from him, during the regular season, when he was part of that team. When I first heard it, it hits you like any teammate would. It is something you do not do. I am totally telling your future teammates, helping them win, letting people know. To make it public, call them and start all this, it is difficult to swallow.

A part of that is quite inaccurate, and the Astros were not accused of this before the report came out. Trevor Bauer has always been the most vocal of the detractors of the Astros, and reports of pine tar and other sounds from the canoe have been occurring before the official report was published in The Athletic.

Mendoza, given his role with the Mets, obviously has a personal interest, given that Carlos Beltrán was the only player named in the MLB conclusive report and was appointed manager of the Mets in November. Beltran supposedly has decided to resign, given its association with the scandal.

While there is a certain unspoken code among teammates when it comes to things of this nature, victimizing a whistleblower for a widespread cheating scandal seems a bit on the limit.