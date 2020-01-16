Jersey Shore – Ronnie Ortiz-Magro gets an emergency restraining order against Jen Harley

Jersey Shore: family vacation The star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro has obtained a temporary restraining order against his former Jen Harley after he allegedly attacked him last weekend. The court granted the restraining order until February 25 after Ortiz-Magro claimed that Harley assaulted him at his home in Las Vegas.

According to TMZOrtiz-Magro attorneys Scott Leemon and Leonard Levine said the incident happened on Saturday night around 6 o'clock. And Ortiz-Magro says that Harley attacked him because he believed he had cheated on her.

"Unfortunately, on Saturday night, Ronnie Ortiz-Magro was again the victim of an incident of domestic violence at the hands of Jennifer Harley," Leemon said. "At that moment, Mrs. Harley entered her house while she slept and began to brutally assault him."

Sources say Ortiz-Magro explained to the police that he was part of a photo shoot on Saturday, and after he finished work, he went home to sleep. That's when he says that Harley appeared in his house and woke him up.

Harley was supposedly upset when she arrived because she found makeup in the trash at Ortiz-Magro's house, which meant that another woman had been there. And that led her to conclude that the MTV star was cheating on her.

Experts say that when Harley was attacking Ortiz-Magro, she tried to get his eye out, and that left him with bruises, cuts and a swollen right eye after the attack. Harley was already gone when the officers arrived on the scene.

Harley's lawyer, Lisa Bloom, said TMZ They had not yet received any restraining order against their client, and if she receives one, they will object. Bloom added that Harley "just wants to raise her baby in peace."

Ortiz-Magro and Harley share a one-year-old daughter named Ariana.

This is just the last violent incident in a tumultuous intermittent relationship that apparently ended last October when police arrested Ortiz-Magro for assaulting Harley. He is currently facing multiple charges of misdemeanors for that incident, which he pleaded not guilty, and Harley filed a restraining order against Ortiz-Magro because of it.

Bloom added that the recent contact between the former couple is a violation of the restraining order that Harley has against Ortiz-Magro.

New episodes of Jersey Shore: family vacation He will return to MTV later this year.



