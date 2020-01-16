Jeff Teague's commercial analysis: what does the agreement for the search for D & # 39; Angelo Russell, Hawks' base approach mean

The Hawks acquired old friend Jeff Teague of the Timberwolves on Thursday in exchange for Allen Crabbe. Atlanta also received Treveon Graham in the agreement.

Teague, who spent the first seven years of his career with the Hawks, had trouble adapting to the Minnesota style of play. He has a contract that expires. Crabbe gives the Timberwolves a catch and shoot player who can play against Andrew Wiggins and Karl-Anthony Towns. He also has an expiring contract.

While the exchange between non-contestants may not have an immediate impact on the playoff race, subsequent moves may be consistent.

Here is a look at what the exchange means for Atlanta, Minnesota and the rest of the NBA:

Will the Hawks dump Jeff Teague to the Lakers?

Teague is a respected veteran shipowner who will be a free agent at the end of the season, so a contestant who needs depth in the defense zone may ask about the 31-year-old. The Lakers have been the most public search engines, but others also meet the requirements.

However, Atlanta does not seem interested in moving to Teague. The second-year shipowner, Trae Young, has been pushed to his physical limits due to the lack of reliable team backups. Coach Lloyd Pierce even recorded Young in the last quarter of a November 30 game against the Rockets with the Hawks knocked down 127-73 and left him on the ground for seven minutes. Teague should provide a comfortable alternative to Young and (Hawks fans hope) prevent Young from collapsing at the end of the campaign.

The general manager, Travis Schlenk, told The Athletic on Thursday that he would like to sign Teague again if Teague shows himself behind Young.

"That was one of the areas in the summer that we knew we would have to address as a shipowner," Schlenk told The Athletic. "This is a great opportunity to have a general rehearsal to see how it goes. We are hopeful. We believe that Jeff has a lot of good basketball left. Let's see how it goes, but in a perfect world, it would be a great stage."

The Lakers (and other possible stakeholders), then, will probably have to look elsewhere for the depth they want.

What does Jeff Teague still have in the tank?

Teague was never known as a very good defender, and that aspect of his game seems to have diminished since he has dealt with injuries in recent years.

However, when he has the ball in his hands, it still has value. He is shooting 37.9 percent from beyond the goal, better than his career average, and sporting his best true shot percentage (57.8 percent). It does not damage the floor space. It is capable in pick-and-roll and could be paired very well with the inflatable forward John Collins.

What could be the biggest question for Teague is whether he can be a mature leader who helps in the development of younger teammates instead of weakening them. He has been involved in locker room controversies before, and the Hawks will certainly track how he gets along with Young, Collins and Kevin Huerter in the coming months as part of his decision making in future contractual talks.

Why would the Timberwolves get rid of Jeff Teague?

For all the good things Teague does, he didn't always seem to be the best for the Timberwolves alongside Wiggins and Towns. While Towns is injured at this time, the 15-25 team obviously felt the need for a jolt. If Crabbe, who played a little more than 18 minutes per game in Atlanta, does not produce the expected and Towns does not return soon, then improving the position in the draft would be a comfort for the organization.

Who could the Timberwolves exchange next?

Robert Covington's name continues to be linked to several teams given the defensive ability of the striker and external shots. Covington arrived in Minnesota when he sent Jimmy Butler to Philadelphia last season. While Teague's exchange is announced as the first of several moves, The Athletic reports that the team feels comfortable holding on to Covington until summer if it doesn't receive acceptable offers.

Are the Timberwolves serious suitors for D & # 39; Angelo Russell?

Minnesota seems to be very serious about acquiring Russell, who joined Golden State last summer. Teague's trade could be seen as an opening for Russell.

However, the fact that the Timberwolves love Russell does not mean they catch him. The Warriors have been firm in saying they will hold on to Russell until summer. At this point, then, the idea that Golden State would move the 23-year-old seems to be nothing more than hopeful speculation of the Minnesota camp.