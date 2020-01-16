Jason Mraz says he is "inspired,quot; and "encouraged,quot; to continue as an artist after another award

Last Thursday, Jason Mraz received the Music for Life award from the National Association of Music Merchants. UPI states that Mraz took the stage and said he felt a little young to receive the award, but eventually he was inspired and encouraged to continue his art form.

Jason fans know he has been on pop radio waves for twenty years, with hits like "I Won & # 39; t Give Up,quot;, "Lucky,quot; and "I & # 39; m Yours,quot;. The 42-year-old singer said in a new interview that he felt overwhelmed upon receiving the award, which has also been awarded to artists such as Yoko Ono, Nancy Wilson and Robbie Robertson.

Mraz said in front of the audience that, typically, artists who receive the award commonly have several decades under their belt, while he only has two. Mraz began his speech with "then I feel a little young," but on the other hand, he also felt "lively and inspired,quot; to continue making music.

In the same speech, Mraz attributed at least part of his success to the fact that he was raised and educated in a school system that had a functioning arts program, which some schools do not have. The singer and songwriter stated that he failed in almost all courses, except in the arts, including visuals and performances.

Mraz is busy these days promoting his new music education program called SHINE, a two-day show from February 15 to 16 in San Diego that will feature art students from the area, as well as himself.

Regarding what happens behind closed doors, Mraz said they are doing everything possible to create programs that include all kinds of students from different backgrounds.

Jason fans know that in 2002, he released his first new album, Waiting for my rocket to arrive, that had the song, "The Remedy (I Won’t Worry)". It was number four on the Billboard Chart of the United States.

Not long after, he released another album that also reached number 5 on the Billboard 200, selling 100,000 copies in the United States alone. Three years later, he released another album, We sing, we dance, we steal things, which went to number 3 in the table.



