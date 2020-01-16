Janhvi Kapoor talks about his experience of flying a helicopter

Playing a war hero in his next film, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, is a good enough reason for Janhvi Kapoor to be so excited. But the fact that she herself tried to fly the helicopter for her role has given her more reasons to smile. She plays Gunjan Saxena, the first Indian woman Air Force pilot in combat, in the film.

Undoubtedly, the actress has done some training and research to better understand her character. In fact, he shared in a recent interview that he was so close to flying the helicopter while filming the movie. “I have to do things that I never do in real life. I have to fly a helicopter. I flew it myself. I don't know if I may say this. I had a pilot with me, Francesco, whose helicopter was. I ended up spending so many hours in the helicopter that he said: "You know what to do, so I'll sit here but I'll give you the controls."

Janhvi also shared that since he began working on the film, he has been stuck in the desire to become a pilot and fly a helicopter. She said: “Before filming all aerial things, I spent a year filming for the movie and almost every day I said I wanted to be a pilot. So when I finally sat in the helicopter, I got excited, everyone on the set had watery eyes. It was a very emotional journey. "

Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl also stars Pankaj Tripathi and Angad Bedi and is directed by Sharan Sharma. It is produced by Karan Johar and is scheduled to launch on March 13, 2020.