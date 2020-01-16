Jack Clarke of Tottenham will join QPR on loan after agreed agreement | Soccer news







QPR has agreed to an agreement with Tottenham to sign a loan to Jack Clarke.

The 19-year-old had a medical exam with the Championship club on Wednesday night and is scheduled to sign until summer.

Clarke, who was withdrawn from a sterile loan in Leeds, has been interested in continuing his development with Mark Warburton on Loftus Road.

It is understood that the Rangers have defeated Championship clubs, including Middlesbrough, as well as the Scottish champion Celtic to sign Clarke.

Sky sports news He revealed earlier this week that the Rs were approaching Clarke before the pack.

Clarke signed with the Leeds Spurs permanently last summer before being immediately lent to Elland Road, but only made three appearances with Marcelo Bielsa this period.

The young man was one of the rising stars in the Championship last season, and often had an impact from the bank when Leeds pursued the promotion.

