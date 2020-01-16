IT's son KING enters the school fight, and he stayed by his side! (Video)

Hip hop mogul Clifford "TI,quot; Harris, the 15-year-old son, King Harris, fought brutally at school yesterday, and MTO News located the video of the shocking fight.

Here is a link to the video:

LINK TO YOU ARE VIDEO FIGHT

According to social media conversations, a teenager was trying to intimidate the 15-year-old King. But King, like his father, was not going to be bullied.

The two boys decided to resolve their differences by fighting. They scheduled an appointment to meet inside the children's restroom at their elite private high school, and had a one-on-one fight.

And despite being smaller than his rival, TI and Tiny's son, King, remained well.

In the video, you see King beating the alleged stalker repeatedly in the face. And while King is beaten, he doesn't allow his opponent to stop him.

At one point, the son of TI had his opponent immobilized, and landed multiple elbows in his ribcage.

We are told that neither of them was injured during the altercation, and that school officials are looking to punish children for fighting.

LINK TO YOU ARE VIDEO FIGHT