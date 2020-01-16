IT's son KING enters the school fight, and he stayed by his side! (Video)

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
12
Logo

Hip hop mogul Clifford "TI,quot; Harris, the 15-year-old son, King Harris, fought brutally at school yesterday, and MTO News located the video of the shocking fight.

Here is a link to the video:

LINK TO YOU ARE VIDEO FIGHT

According to social media conversations, a teenager was trying to intimidate the 15-year-old King. But King, like his father, was not going to be bullied.

The two boys decided to resolve their differences by fighting. They scheduled an appointment to meet inside the children's restroom at their elite private high school, and had a one-on-one fight.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here