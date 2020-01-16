It looks spectacular as exactly the makeover show we need

What do you get when you mix Weird eye, What not to wearY RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race?
For what it seems, you get Dragnificent, The new TLC program on four drag queens that help transform people into their best version. It is a series based on a special FTA issued last year, and presents Endurance race stars Alexis Michelle, Baby Zahara Benet, JujubeeY Thorgy thor inspiring some lucky people who need some help.
Drag queens "activate the switch and sprinkle its glow on people who desperately want a mega makeover as part of an upcoming milestone in life. The series will take viewers on a noisy, outrageous and moving journey while queens help to each person to reveal the best version of themselves, inside and out, "by TLC.
The queens took the stage on the winter press tour of the TV Critics Association on Thursday to talk about the new series, which they say taught them as much as they could teach.
Some of their subjects are dealing with extreme weight loss, some are preparing for a wedding, and others are just trying to fix their lives, allowing each of the queens to use their skills, such as baby planning events and Thorgy's musical skills, to help bring some love to their lives.
"It's more than a makeover," Jujubee said during the panel. "Because you can take off your makeup, right? It's a transformation."
A journalist asked about Endurance raceThe famous saying, "This is not the career of RuPaul's best friends," and the queens recognized that this is a very different kind of thing.
"Drag Race is a competition," said Bebe. "This show is about celebrating others, touching others, bringing light, bringing love."
You can take a look at the previous program, which shows that we are likely to find ourselves in what has become our favorite type of tears in recent years: Happy Makeover Tears.
Dragnificent opens in April in TLC.