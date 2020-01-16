It looks spectacular as exactly the makeover show we need

What do you get when you mix Weird eye, What not to wearY RuPaul & # 39; s Drag Race?

For what it seems, you get Dragnificent, The new TLC program on four drag queens that help transform people into their best version. It is a series based on a special FTA issued last year, and presents Endurance race stars Alexis Michelle, Baby Zahara Benet, JujubeeY Thorgy thor inspiring some lucky people who need some help.

Drag queens "activate the switch and sprinkle its glow on people who desperately want a mega makeover as part of an upcoming milestone in life. The series will take viewers on a noisy, outrageous and moving journey while queens help to each person to reveal the best version of themselves, inside and out, "by TLC.

The queens took the stage on the winter press tour of the TV Critics Association on Thursday to talk about the new series, which they say taught them as much as they could teach.