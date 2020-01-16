Issa Rae criticizes the Oscars: "The Academy needs to improve!"

Issa Rae went viral earlier this week after she cast shadow on the Oscars by announcing the nominees for the Best Director category, which was all male.

"Congratulations to those men," Rae said sarcastically, highlighting the fact that no woman had been nominated for the category.

The Independent spoke with Rae on the press tour of the Television Critics Association, where he explained his comment:

"They told us, Jon Cho and I, to just joke for five seconds while the teleprompter was charging. That was my joke. I didn't lie. I said congratulations, and there were men there. So, that's it," he said. said. But he also had some words of choice for the awards ceremony, which has been repeatedly criticized for his lack of diversity.

"I just think it's unfortunate. The Academy needs to improve. I'm a little tired of having the same conversation. I think every year is something. So, for me, it's just pointing it out when I see it. But I just don't want to worry too much about it. It is what it is at the moment, "he shared."

Rae concluded: "It's only the conversation that is happening behind the scenes that interests me most. So, yes, I don't want to say much more about it. It's annoying."