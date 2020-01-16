Ismaila Soro: The Celta reached an agreement in principle to sign the midfielder of Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv | Soccer news





Ismaila Soro will become the second signature of Neil Lennon of the January transfer window

The Celtic has reached an agreement in principle to sign Ismaila Soro from the Israeli side Bnei Yehuda Tel Aviv.

It is understood that a fee of around £ 2 million (€ 2.5 million) has been agreed for Soro, who is expected to sign a four-and-a-half year contract at Parkhead.

The Ivorian midfielder requires a work permit to join the Scottish champions, so an agreement is far from being finalized, but he is expected to arrive in Scotland on Friday before a doctor.

Patryk Klimala signed for Celtic

Neil Lennon and Celtic have benefited from the Israeli market before. He signed Beram Kayal, Nir Bitton and Efe Ambrose from clubs in Israel during their first spell.

Hatem Abd-Elhamed also moved to Celtic last summer from Hapoel Be & # 39; er Sheva.

The 21-year-old will become Lennon's second signing of the January transfer window after Polish striker Patryk Klimala joined the club on a four-and-a-half year contract.

