Is Chiefs coach Andy Reid cursed against the Tennessee Titans?

%MINIFYHTML2ceb075683a874def60affd5d633795d11% %MINIFYHTML2ceb075683a874def60affd5d633795d12%

Andy Reid has a 220-142-1 career record in 21 years as head coach of the NFL. Only one of those victories has been against the Titans, who will play their bosses in the AFC championship game on Sunday.

Reid is 1-8 when he trains against Tennessee over the years while working for Philadelphia and Kansas City. That adds to Reid being 1-5 in the conference championship games, going 1-4 with the Eagles and 0-1 with the Chiefs.

%MINIFYHTML2ceb075683a874def60affd5d633795d13% %MINIFYHTML2ceb075683a874def60affd5d633795d14%

NFL CHAMPIONSHIP GAMES:

Against the spread | Direct predictions

So what is the deal with the Titans who own Reid and the Chiefs? Reid became head coach of the NFL in 1999, and the Titans were born in Nashville that same year, officially moving from their past in Houston and the nickname of the Oilers.

The Titans advanced to the Super Bowl 20 seasons ago in their first year of existence. Reid fought as a rookie coach with the Eagles that season, but the following year, he started a series of six consecutive appearances in the playoffs, culminating in an NFC title in the 2004-05 playoffs after three consecutive losses in the game of championship.

That era also began Reid's wild and uncomfortable journey against Tennessee.

Andy Reid's eagles against the Titans

During four of their winning seasons in Philadelphia from 2000-10, Reid's Eagles could not beat the Titans. In all those games, his team was surpassed and Jeff Fisher beat him. They also presented strange results.

– On December 3, 2000, the Titans won 15-13 on the road at Veterans Stadium. All his scoring came in field goals from kicker Al Del Greco.

– On September 8, 2002, the Titans joined together to win 27-24 in Nashville. They returned from a 24-10 half-time deficit to win, with the late QB Steve McNair and runner Eddie George delivering the winning touchdowns in the fourth quarter.

Adam Jones vs. Eagles https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/7b/77/pacman-jones-11520-getty-ftr_ohfat6jqrijt1cb5pcasxud92.jpg?t=-1440427769,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



– On November 19, 2006, the Titans defeated the Eagles 31-13 at Lincoln Financial Field. Rookie Vince Young led the offense, but the Titans closed the door in the second half with a TD of Adam "Pacman,quot; Jones's return kick and an interception return TD of linebacker Keith Bulluck.

– On October 4, 2010, the Titans again attacked the Eagles in Nashville 37-19 by scoring the last 27 points of the game, all in the fourth quarter, driven by two connections from Kerry Collins-Kenny Britt TD and another Seal selection of game six, this time by cornerback Cortland Finnegan.

Fisher and the Titans decided to separate after that last victory. Reid was fired by the Eagles two years later. Chip Kelly led the Eagles to their first victory over the 43-24 Titans at the next team meeting in 2014.

Andy Reid's bosses against the Titans

What a figure: Reid's luck changed against Tennessee in 2013, every year. His first and only victory in the series came in his first season in Kansas City. Everything quickly returned downhill from there, as the Chiefs mounted a four-game losing streak against the Titans in the AFC championship game.

– On October 6, 2013, the Chiefs beat the Titans 26-17 in Nashville with the strength of four field goals by kicker Ryan Succop. That was Succop's last year with the Chiefs before signing with, yes, the Titans. Reid coach Mike Munchak's counterpart was fired after the season.

Ryan Succop https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/sporting_news/13/bd/ryan-succop-011520-getty-ftr_1f5kt9gpc2phw106glcvnp40jk.jpg?t=-1440373201,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



– On September 7, 2014, the Titans, under new coach Ken Whisenhunt, straightened the ship against Reid with a 26-10 loss at the opening of the season in Kansas City. Guess who scored four more field goals in a revenge game in the first game against their new team? Succop

– On December 16, 2016, the Titans, under new coach Mike Mularkey, won again at Arrowhead Stadium, 19-17. A rookie runner who won the Alabama Heisman Trophy called Derrick Henry made a difference, running 9 times for 58 yards and 2 touchdowns. Tennessee once again recovered in the last quarter against Reid, scoring 12 points to clear a half-time deficit of 17-7. Guess who made the winning field goal of the game from 53 yards when time expired? Succop

– On January 6, 2018, the Titans took their Reid domain to another level, again at Arrowhead Stadium for a playoff game. The Chiefs seemed ready to reach the divisional playoffs, up 21-3 at halftime. Then the madness came.

Marcus Mariota got the Titans in the end zone for the only third quarter score by completing a TD pass for himself. At the beginning of the last quarter, Henry had 35 of his 156 yards on 23 carries in another scoring explosion. Halfway through the last quarter, Mariota threw the winning TD pass of the game to Eric Decker. The Titans held on to win 22-21, scoring enough while the Chiefs didn't score a single point in the second half.

Henry, who won his first major role in a great game just for an injury to DeMarco Murray, took office as the chief enemy of the Titans for the Chiefs with Succop scoring only one PAT and Fisher disappeared long ago.

– On November 10, 2019, the Titans defeated the Chiefs again 35-32 in Nashville. They did it outperforming the Chiefs 15-10 in the fourth quarter. Once again they got a defensive score against Reid's team, a loose ball return in the second quarter by linebacker Rashaan Evans that ended up being the difference.

Succop connected three extra points, and Henry, on his way to the NFL title, rumbled for 188 yards and 2 touchdowns in 23 carries.

The Chiefs dominated the time of possession, 37:52 to 22:08. The Chiefs ran 78 plays against the 49 of the Titans. Patrick Mahomes, in his first game after a knee injury, threw for 446 yards and 3 touchdowns. All that did not matter in the end in another disappointment of the Titans by Reid.

MORE: This Titans career seems very familiar

So what will happen on January 19, 2020? The bad news for Reid and the Chiefs is that Henry is still completely healthy and dominant for the Titans. In the big playoff clashes against the Patriots and the Ravens, he accumulated 64 carries for a combined total of 377 yards and one touchdown and has also thrown to score.

The ray of hope for Reid's team is the fact that Succop is not the kicker of the Titans. He was placed in the injured reserve on December 18. Former chief Cairo Cairo Santos, who was the kicker of the Titans at the beginning of the season when Succop was injured, was released in October. Greg Joseph, who has no ties between Kansas City or Philadelphia, will kick field goals in the rematch.

Ruined tracks, bad offensive lapses, unstable special teams and unfortunate rebounds have been part of why Reid has been bewitched against the Titans. Reversing the curse will not be easy, but he has never loved a QB better than Mahomes.

If the Chiefs can't forget the recent history of the Titans against them and win, maybe not even a "Kansas City Miracle,quot; can save them from the annoying Music City team.