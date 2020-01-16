Inside the Chicago West Minnie Mouse magic birthday party

Happy Birthday, Chicago West!
Kim Kardashian Y Kanye westHer youngest daughter, nicknamed Chi, turned 2 on Wednesday and celebrated her second birthday at a tea party with the theme of Minnie Mouse.
His mother and aunts Kylie Jenner Y Khloe KardashianHe posted photos of the event in his Instagram stories. The birthday girl had her face painted to resemble the Disney character. The guests were served a variety of tasty treats, such as chocolate macarons, Rice Krispie candies in the shape of mouse ears with pink frosting and cupcakes decorated with pink bows and photos of Minnie Mouse. And tea, of course. The food was served in an elegant floral China, along with small vases of pink tea roses and peach.
Chicago received a three-tiered birthday cake decorated with the entire face and body of Minnie Mouse, complete with the pink polka dot dress and matching tie she wears at Disney Junior & # 39; s mickey mouse club Serie.
The Kardashians are avid Disney fans and are also known for organizing elaborate birthday parties for their children. In December, Kim and Kanye's second oldest son and first child Holy west He celebrated his fourth birthday at a dinosaur themed party. Last year, Kylie threw her and now ex Travis scottthe daughter of Stormi a first birthday party with the theme "Stormi World,quot;, complete with carnival games. The girl will turn 2 in two weeks and her mother tweeted in December, "Start planning Stormi's second birthday … it will be crazy, I can't wait."
See photos of the Chicago West Minnie Mouse magic birthday tea party:
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Happy birthday Chi!
Kim Kardashian Y Kanye westThe third son and the youngest daughter celebrated their second birthday at a Minnie Mouse tea party in January 2020. See photos of the event.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Beautiful spread
Khloe Kardashian He shared this photo on Instagram.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Birthday girl
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Disney full treatment
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Shhhh
Instagram / Kylie Jenner
Time for you!
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
More sweet treats
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Twins!
Khloe Kardashianthe daughter of True thompson He also paints his face like Minnie Mouse.
Instagram / Khloe Kardashian
Hello right
Khloe Kardashianthe daughter of True thompson Enjoy a tasty delicacy.
Instagram / Kim Kardashian
Magic Cake
"Thank you very much @disneyjunior," Kim wrote.
Chicago is Kim and Kanye's third child and the first of two to be born through a substitute. They welcomed West psalm, Your fourth baby and your second child, through a different substitute last May.
