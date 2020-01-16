Inside the Chicago West Minnie Mouse magic birthday party

Happy Birthday, Chicago West!

Kim Kardashian Y Kanye westHer youngest daughter, nicknamed Chi, turned 2 on Wednesday and celebrated her second birthday at a tea party with the theme of Minnie Mouse.

His mother and aunts Kylie Jenner Y Khloe KardashianHe posted photos of the event in his Instagram stories. The birthday girl had her face painted to resemble the Disney character. The guests were served a variety of tasty treats, such as chocolate macarons, Rice Krispie candies in the shape of mouse ears with pink frosting and cupcakes decorated with pink bows and photos of Minnie Mouse. And tea, of course. The food was served in an elegant floral China, along with small vases of pink tea roses and peach.

Chicago received a three-tiered birthday cake decorated with the entire face and body of Minnie Mouse, complete with the pink polka dot dress and matching tie she wears at Disney Junior & # 39; s mickey mouse club Serie.

The Kardashians are avid Disney fans and are also known for organizing elaborate birthday parties for their children. In December, Kim and Kanye's second oldest son and first child Holy west He celebrated his fourth birthday at a dinosaur themed party. Last year, Kylie threw her and now ex Travis scottthe daughter of Stormi a first birthday party with the theme "Stormi World,quot;, complete with carnival games. The girl will turn 2 in two weeks and her mother tweeted in December, "Start planning Stormi's second birthday … it will be crazy, I can't wait."