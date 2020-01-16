India will invite Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to the SCO regional summit | India News

New Delhi will invite Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan to the summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) when the event is held later this year, said a senior Indian official.

"India will host the summit of heads of government later this year. According to the practice and procedure established within the SCO, the eight members will be invited, as well as four observer states and other international dialogue partners." said Foreign Ministry spokesman Raveesh Kumar told reporters in New Delhi on Thursday.

The SCO is an economic and security bloc led by China in which India and Pakistan were admitted in 2017. India is the headquarters of the SCO summit for the first time.

Islamabad will make a final decision on whether Khan attends the meeting, scheduled for October. In recent years, countries sometimes sent their foreign ministers instead of their heads of government, authorities said.

If Khan decides to come, it will be his first visit to India as prime minister, setting the stage for a meeting with his Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, and a possible thawing of ties.

Tensions have increased among nuclear armed South asia Neighbors from a suicide bombing by a rebel group based in Pakistan killed 40 soldiers in Kashmir administered by India in February last year, which led to reprisal attacks from India.

In August, India's decision to revoke the special constitutional status of its part of Kashmir and impose a blockade on the region further increased tensions between the two nations, which have fought two of their three large-scale wars over Kashmir.

Kumar said the particular meeting is held annually at the premier level with a focus on multilateral economic and trade cooperation.