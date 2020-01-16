India: the highway of child sex | India

A notorious road in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh is the site of a shocking trade.

Girls as young as 10 are forced to work as prostitutes, and it is their own families that sell them to truck drivers who pass.

The girls are from the Bachara tribe, an unprivileged caste community known as Dalits.

Most men in Bachara say that discrimination prevents them from getting a job, so generations of girls have supported their families through prostitution.

Meneka's mother forced her to prostitute herself at age 15. Now she has a two-year-old daughter and says she feels trapped.

"I feel like I was born in the wrong place, doing the wrong thing. But what can I do? I can't say much because this is our tradition."

Undercover Filming, 101 east discover that girls up to 10 years old are offered to men.

While India introduced stricter laws on child rape in 2018, advocates say the laws do not apply properly.

"People who are exploiting the child are not clients, they are rapists," says Asheif Shaikh, founder of a local NGO that frees local girls from what he describes as sexual slavery.

"This practice is like the serial rape of children … They are raped 10 to 12 times in a day."

Madhya Pradesh has the highest number of child rape cases reported in any state in the nation.

In this exclusive investigation, 101 east exposes the Indian villages where parents sell their daughters for sex.

Join the conversation @ AJ101East

Source: Al Jazeera