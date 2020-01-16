In Tripura, the Indian citizenship law revives old hostilities | India

North Tripura, India – The dust had barely settled in the Kanchanpur subdivision two weeks after clashes broke out between members of the Bru tribe and Hindu Bengalis. As refugees in the northeastern state of Tripura, both communities have been nervous since India enacted a new citizenship law in December.

The Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), passed by the government led by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), facilitates the path towards naturalization of religious minorities from neighboring countries in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan that arrived in India before of December 31, 2014. Excludes Muslims.

The act provoked celebration and indignation in this small border state. While firecrackers exploded in Agartala, dominated by the Bengalis, the capital city of Tripura, mountain districts dominated by tribes erupted in protest.

Many of the Bengali Hindu residents of the area fled, or are descendants of those who fled, what is now Bangladesh. Members of the Bru tribe have been living in refugee camps in Kanchanpur since 1997, when 37,000 escaped ethnic disturbances in the neighboring state of Mizoram.



On 10 December, communal clashes broke out in Kanchanpur between the Bru refugees and the members of the Reang tribe, an indigenous community that is one of the "programmed tribes,quot; in Tripura and shares a common lineage with the Bru, protesting against the CAA and Hindu Bengalis who supported it. Protesters reportedly threw stones at merchants in the market and destroyed stores.

Several shops owned by members of the Bengali community in the Ananda Bazaar were also attacked, after which at least 90 Bengali families took refuge in aid camps established by the nearby local administration.

Members of the Bru and Reang tribal community established their own market in Tuisama after they said that Bengali-owned stores in the Kanchanpur and Ananda Bazaar market imposed an economic blockade on them (Makepeace Sitlhou / Al Jazeera)

Opposition to the CAA

Kanchanpur is under the administration of the Council of the Autonomous District of the Tribal Areas of Tripura (TTADC), which has been exempted from the scope of the new central law. However, Tripura tribal groups, including the Tripura Indigenous Peoples Front (IPFT), a political party in alliance with the BJP ruler, have demanded exemption from the law throughout the state.

Narendra Chandra Debbarma, principal leader of IPFT, explained why tribal groups did not believe that exempting tribal areas from the CAA would be enough.

"If there is a sudden increase in the population of unscheduled areas (those areas that are not under the administration of the TTADC), then it will have an impact on the distribution of natural resources throughout the state, including tribal hill areas." . He told Al Jazeera.

On December 14, the commander of the 13th battalion of the State Rifles of Tripura (TSR) presented a first informative report (FIR) on the clashes of December 10. The report was presented against 27 people. A copy of what Al Jazeera has seen shows that of the defendants, 14 are from the Reang and Bru community and 12 are Bengalis.

"All the Bengalis named are from the opposition party, the Communist Party of India (Marxist)," said a member of the Reang community, who was also mentioned in the police report and asked that his name not be used to security reasons.

Al Jazeera also spoke with Alindra Nath, one of the Bengalis named in the police report, who said she is a member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), but was not present at the scene of the clashes.

TSR Commandant Sanjoy Roy told Al Jazeera that he was on leave and had no information about the case.

Residents of the Naisingpara camp, one of the six resettlement camps of Bru in Kanchanpur, insisted that no one from the Bru refugee settlements was involved in the protests, despite their names appearing on the police report.

Achan Sa, joint secretary of the Mizoram Bru Indigenous Democratic Movement, an agency representing the Bru refugees, said members of the Bengali community prevented them in October from peaceful protests against the central government's decision to cease ration supplies to the Bru refugees as part of their efforts to repatriate them to Mizoram.

"When the central government stopped our rations last year, we were prevented from going to protest this and physically mistreated it. The attack on the settlements in the Ananda Bazaar was in retaliation …" Sa said.

Members of Nagarik Suraksha Mancha, a citizen protection committee formed by Bengalis, say that Bengali merchants in the Kanchanpur and Ananda Bazaar market refused to sell to anyone, not just the members of the tribe, for a few days in December in Protest for attacks on merchants and stores. during anti-CAA protests (Makepeace Sitlhou / Al Jazeera)

A refuge for refugees

Tripura, in northeastern India, has been a popular refuge for refugees since communal riots broke out in Bengal following their partition by the British in 1905.

Bordering Bangladesh on three sides, with Assam and Mizoram in the north, the state was once a princely kingdom of the Manikyas with several autonomous tribal communities as its subjects.

Before the kingdom, formerly called Twipra, was annexed to the Indian union in 1949, the Manikya dynasty had already established many Bengali Hindus, who greatly helped with the operation of the administration, and the Muslims, who worked greatly measure cultivating the plains, there.

However, there were important demographic changes; first in 1941 after clashes between Muslims and Hindus in Dhaka, then in 1949 when the regent queen, Kanchan Prava Devi, resettled refugees who had fled communal riots between Hindu and Muslim Bengalis in what was then East Pakistan. She assigned 300 square miles (777 square kilometers or 192,000 acres) of land from tribal reserved areas in Kanchanpur to Hindu refugees.

In 1941, tribal members constituted 50.09 percent of the population in Tripura. By 1951, that had fallen to 37.23 percent. In the same period, the percentage of the population that were not members of the tribe (predominantly Bengali) increased from 49.91 percent to 62.77 percent.

The land that was allocated for the resettlement of Bengali Hindu refugees in 1949 remained under the TTADC government and the seat of the assembly is reserved for a candidate who belongs to an indigenous tribal community.

Sushanta Baruah, a Bengali social worker in Kanchanpur, explained that seeing the "violent,quot; reaction of the members of the Bru community to the CAA, the Bengalis quickly formed the Nagrik Suraksha Mancha (Citizen Protection Committee).

"We demand that internally displaced persons from Bru (internally displaced persons) be repatriated to Mizoram," Baruah said.

Another key demand of the committee is that lands donated to Bengalis be excluded from the jurisdiction of the TTADC and merged with a constituency of the general assembly.

Bru residents of Naisingpara camp say that despite living there for 23 years, they still do not have basic health care facilities or primary schools for their children (Makepeace Sitlhou Makepeace / Al Jazeera)

Resettlement of Bru refugees

In 2009, an agreement was reached between the central government, the Mizoram government, the Tripura government and a representative body of Bru called the Forum of Displaced Persons of Bru de Mizoram to repatriate refugees from Bru to the districts of Mamizo, Kolasib and Lunglei of Mizoram.

Since then, there have been nine phases of repatriation, but only 7,000 refugees have returned. Many others have refused, citing insecurity and poor living conditions in Mizoram, and have demanded that An autonomous district council will be created for your community there.

Residents of Naisingpara camp say that despite living in makeshift shacks in the underdeveloped area near the border with Mizoram for the past 23 years, they still do not have basic primary health care facilities or elementary schools for their children.

Recently, Tripura Prime Minister Biplab Deb wrote to the Ministry of Interior asking that "no more than 400-500 (Bru) families,quot; be permanently established in any subdivision of the state, which suggests that those who wanted to stay in Tripura can do so.

Bruno Msha, General Secretary of the Mizoram Bru Popular Displaced Forum, believes that the Bengalis were alarmed by this, since they had always seen Bru refugees as temporary residents of Tripura.

"Our people will increase tribal strength to keep Kanchanpur within the TTADC," he said, adding: "However, we are afraid of staying here too. The Bengalis have been spreading rumors about us. "

Old rivalries

Animosity with the Reang tribal community has existed since the arrival of the first group of Bengalis in Kanchanpur, where the Reang were once the majority. In 1947, a now inactive armed group called Tripura Sengkrak Tribal Force, composed mainly of the young Reang, conducted a violent campaign against the Bengalis.

According to Baruah, members of the tribe and non-members of the tribe had been living in harmony in Kanchanpur until the arrival of the Bru refugees.

However, communal riots broke out between Bengalis and members of the tribe in 1980. It is believed that about 450 people were killed at the time, with more than 500 missing, 90 percent of whom were Bengali, according to official figures. But Baruah said Kanchanpur was not affected by the riots, adding that "not even a puppy,quot; had been affected.

"This is all due to Pradyot Manikya Deb Burman (grandson of Kanchan Prava Devi and titular heir of the Manikya dynasty) who has been poisoning their minds (refugees from Bru) from afar," said Bikas Das, a reporter for the local newspaper Chandan Patrika. and a member of Nagrik Suraksha Mancha. "Now the situation here has become completely community, which should not have happened."

The Naisingpara camp is an underdeveloped area near the border with Mizoram, where Bru refugees have lived since fleeing fighting in their home state in 1997 (Makepeace Sitlhou / Al Jazeera)

Deb Burman told Al Jazeera that he is often accused, both by the BJP ruler and by the state's leftist opposition, of inciting "communal,quot; feelings in the state, every time he tries to raise the problems faced by tribal minorities.

"I am not against the Bengals, but the illegal Bangladeshis are becoming voters here," he explained. "The Center (central government) he says that tribal areas are exempt, but neither political representation nor jobs are determined by geographical area. "

Barman left the opposition party of the Indian National Congress last year claiming that he discouraged him from filing a petition with the Supreme Court of India to implement the National Registry of Citizens (NRC), a registry of Indian citizens, which when implemented in Assam in August excluded 1.9 million residents – in Tripura.

"The CAA is a clear design of the voting bank's policy that not only are the BJP playing but also other national parties," said Deb Burman.

On January 11, he led an anti-CAA concentration in Khumulwung, the headquarters of the TTADC. The Indian National Congress party and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) did not attend that demonstration, but they have been organizing theirs against the act.

Baruah says that the recently concluded NRC exercise in Assam, which excluded many Bengali-speaking residents, has made Bengali settlers afraid.

"We are third-generation residents, but they say that Bangladeshis like us should return," he said.



"In fact, many places that are now in Bangladesh were once part of the old Tripura," Baruah added. "Why should we leave now?"