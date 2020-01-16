In Huawei Battle, China threatens Germany "where it hurts,quot;: car manufacturers

BERLIN – Chancellor Angela Merkel and Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang settled in the backseat of a driverless Volkswagen truck, fastened their seat belts and walked around a runway of the disused airport in the center of Berlin.

"There is nothing like seeing what is possible in practice," Merkel said when they returned.

That was in July 2018, when economic cooperation between the two countries seemed unlimited, combining Germany's powerful auto industry and China's tech giant Huawei.

Eighteen months later, Germany is involved in a tortured debate about whether to allow Huawei to help build its next-generation 5G mobile network. But with German car manufacturers, including Audi and Daimler, who already work closely with Huawei, it may be China who sits in the driver's seat.

Whatever Germany decides will shape its relations with China for years and reverberate throughout the continent. It will send a powerful political signal on how united or fractured Europe will be in the digital era of rivalry between Washington and Beijing.