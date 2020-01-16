In Germany, a Jewish millennium argues that the past is not past

Jews as litmus test

In post-war Germany, national identity has been defined in many ways by "overcoming the past,quot; or the effort to go beyond the crimes and ideology of the Nazis. "Germany is a country that prides itself on being a world teacher of memory culture," he said. Jon Cho-Polizzi, a PhD candidate in the German department of the University of California at Berkeley, who has translated four chapters of Czollek's book into English, as well as some of his poems and essays. "That is as German as a soft pretzel."

Historian Michael Brenner has said at conferences that it was crucial that Jews be seen as integrated as western and eastern Germany emerged in the post-war years. "The presence of Jews served as a litmus test for the new democracies," he said.

In his book, Czollek is about how that litmus test has evolved and what it means for a Jew in Germany today. Making use of a term coined in 1996 by the sociologist Y. Michal Bodemann, "the theater of memory," Czollek writes that the Jews in Germany are "a confirmation of the German narrative that they are no longer Nazis."

Unfortunately, he adds, this configuration means that "the Germans have fundamentally misunderstood their responsibility for the past," something that has become increasingly clear with the emergence of the far-right Alternative for Germany party, known as AfD, and growing anti-Semitism (an attempted attack on a synagogue in Halle has been the most violent example). "He really got nervous with this criticism," said Mirjam Wenzel, director of the Jewish Museum in Frankfurt.

Although Wenzel said that "Desintegriert Euch,quot; is important, she called her sometimes aggressive tone "battle rap,quot;, saying she doesn't offer an inclusive vision of Germany. "What is this society supposed to be?" She said. “In your book, that question is not there. He has no interest in what holds people together. Either you are part of my crowd and my way of thinking or you are not. "