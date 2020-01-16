Huntingdon returns for Messire Des Obeaux | Racing news





Messire Des Obeaux ridden by Daryl Jacob

Messire Des Obeaux could have his first start in more than two years in Huntingdon next month before a possible departure from the Cheltenham Festival.

Coach Alan King has designated the Mansionbet Handicap Hurdle on February 9 as the first port of call for the winner of the 2016 Challow Hurdle on his return from an injury, with Stayers & # 39; Hurdle as a possible later option.

Simon Munir and Isaac Souede's eight-year-old boy has not been seen since he finished third behind Finian's Oscar at the Obstacle of Mersey Novices Grade One at Aintree in 2017.

King said: "Messire Des Obeaux entered Stayers & # 39; Hurdle and if all goes well, the plan is to go to a two-and-a-half-mile handicap obstacle in Huntingdon next month, and then take it from there.

"It was worth continuing to train and he hasn't missed a day since he returned to training, but it's been two and a half years since he last ran, which is a long time."

"I don't say go to Cheltenham, but it was worth entering a horse like him."

The talented dual-purpose artist Elgin will attempt to claim a second victory in second grade Betway Kingwell Hurdle in Wincanton on February 15.

The eight-year-old boy owned by the Elite Racing Club has not been seen in leaps since he finished fifth behind Buveur D & # 39; Air at the 2018 Hurdle Champion.

King added: "I am very happy with Elgin. Although he is in Betfair Hurdle, I am trying to prepare him now for Kingwell in Wincanton."