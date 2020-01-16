How will Trump's political trial affect the 2020 Democratic race? The | USA news

Four Democrats who run to challenge the president of the United States, Donald Trump, in the November general elections have to deal with a new headache, a mandatory obligation that will keep them out of the campaign for at least two weeks, if no more.

As US senators, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Michael Bennet are constitutionally bound to be in Washington, DC, during Trump's impeachment trial, which is expected to begin seriously next week.

That means sitting quietly in the US capital. UU., While the others in the race, including the main candidates, former Vice President Joe Biden and former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, spend the last weeks before the critical and primary assemblies in Iowa and New Hampshire Actually campaigning.

Surveys in Iowa put Biden, Sanders, Warren and Buttigieg five points from each other, essentially a stalemate. The image in New Hampshire is not so different, with Biden leading Sanders for less than two points.

Most candidates have been cautious in criticizing the moment of political judgment, insisting that justice is more important than politics. However, reports suggest that some are complaining privately about the decision of the House of Representatives president, Nancy Pelosi, to retain the articles of political judgment, approved by the House in December, of the Senate until this week.

Before retiring from the race earlier this week, New Jersey Senator Cory Booker was the most open among Democrats about how much time he would have been harmed by political trial. A "big, big hit,quot; is how he described it to the Associated Press earlier this month.

"If this test lasts two weeks, there are literally dozens of events that we cannot do," Booker said at the time.

The Senate trial will begin completely on Tuesday and will continue six days a week, Sundays are exempt, until it ends. On Tuesday, Republican senators hinted that it would continue well beyond the Iowa assemblies on February 3.

The majority leader in the Senate, Mitch McConnell, who controls the Senate calendar, could allow the process to be prolonged further only to make life difficult for the Democratic opposition.

When asked if the diversion would be a problem for her in Iowa in the seventh Democratic debate in Des Moines on Tuesday night, Warren repeated what he said before: that some things are more important than politics, and the accusation of a Acting president is one. of those things

"I took an oath to defend the Constitution of the United States of America," he said. "He says no one is above the law (and) that includes the president of the United States. If we have a political trial, I will be there because it is my responsibility."

Will the political trial help Biden?

Most conspiratorial politicians in Washington, DC suggested that Pelosi's decision to retain the articles of political judgment was deliberate.

"If we look at the true political nature of why,quot; Pelosi retained the articles, said the minority leader of the House of Representatives Kevin McCarthy at a press conference on Tuesday, it was "damaging one campaign and harming another."

McCarthy said Biden should suspend his campaign during the trial to be fair to the other candidates, a suggestion that Democrats laughed.

"We will not take Kevin McCarthy's campaign council," the House of Representatives Democratic President Hakeem Jeffries responded abruptly.

Another Republican, Senator Marsha Blackburn, has gone so far as to suggest that the four Democratic senators should completely refrain from the trial.

The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate to the United States, Senator Elizabeth Warren speaks while former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Bernie Sanders listen during the seventh 2020 Democratic presidential debate at Drake University in Des Moines, Iowa (Shannon Stapleton / Reuters)

While Biden can benefit from the extra time in Iowa and New Hampshire, it remains to be seen whether the political trial effort in general will be more or less for Biden, who himself is partially at the center of it.

His name, along with that of his son, Hunter Biden, will be at the top of the Republican conversation points during the case. Some have suggested that the former vice president will benefit from being portrayed as a sufficient political threat to Trump to justify a strong arms ally. All the impetus for the accusation revolves around Trump's attempt to get Ukrainian officials to investigate his potential challenger in the 2020 race.

But the constant republican insistence on Biden and corruption and Ukraine during the hearings could also be counterproductive. Some Republicans have gone so far as to suggest that Biden and his son must testify in the investigation, a perspective that Biden has dismissed.

"The reason he wouldn't (testify) is because everything is designed to deal with Trump doing what he has done all his life," Biden told the Des Moines Register in an interview in December. "Trying to divert attention from him. Not a single person, not a single person, not even that thug (Rudy) Giuliani and his fellow countrymen have said that I did more than my job."

The only positive point for Biden's challengers in the Senate is that they will be at the forefront and center of a story that will surely attract the attention of the nation. If the television time is sufficient to compensate for the lost time of the campaign, it will only become apparent after the results of Iowa and New Hampshire arrive.