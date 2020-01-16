How to broadcast the Oscar 2020

jester He received the most nominations, leading with 11. Others are:

Best image

Ford v Ferrari

the Irish

Jojo Rabbit

jester

Little woman

Marriage history

1917

Once upon a time in Hollywood

Parasite

Actor in a lead role

Antonio Banderas, Pain and glory

Leonardo Dicaprio, Once upon a time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage history

Joaquin Phoenix, jester

Jonathan Pryce, The two potatoes

Actress in a lead role

Cynthia Erivo Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage history

Saoirse Ronan, Little woman

Charlize Theron, Bomb

Renee Zellweger, Judy

Leader

Martin Scorsese, the Irish

Todd Phillips, jester

Sam Mendes 1917

Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood

Bong Joon-ho, Parasite

Actress in a supporting role

Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell

Laura Dern Marriage history

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh, Little woman

Margot Robbie Bomb

Actor in a supporting role

Tom Hanks, A beautiful day in the neighborhood

Anthony Hopkins, The two potatoes

Al Pacino, the Irish

Joe Pesci, the Irish

Brad Pitt, Once upon a time in Hollywood

You can read the full list of nominees here.