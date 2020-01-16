How to broadcast the Oscar 2020

jester He received the most nominations, leading with 11. Others are:
Best image
Ford v Ferrari
the Irish
Jojo Rabbit
jester
Little woman
Marriage history
1917
Once upon a time in Hollywood
Parasite
Actor in a lead role
Antonio Banderas, Pain and glory
Leonardo Dicaprio, Once upon a time in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage history
Joaquin Phoenix, jester
Jonathan Pryce, The two potatoes
Actress in a lead role
Cynthia Erivo Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage history
Saoirse Ronan, Little woman
Charlize Theron, Bomb
Renee Zellweger, Judy
Leader
Martin Scorsese, the Irish
Todd Phillips, jester
Sam Mendes 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once upon a time in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite
Actress in a supporting role
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Laura Dern Marriage history
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh, Little woman
Margot Robbie Bomb
Actor in a supporting role
Tom Hanks, A beautiful day in the neighborhood
Anthony Hopkins, The two potatoes
Al Pacino, the Irish
Joe Pesci, the Irish
Brad Pitt, Once upon a time in Hollywood
