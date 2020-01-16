How difficult is it to leave the coal? For Germany, 18 years and $ 44 billion

Germany announced Thursday that it will spend $ 44.5 billion to leave coal, but not for another 18 years, by 2038.
The measure shows how expensive it is to stop burning the dirtiest fossil fuel in the world, despite a broad consensus that keeping coal in the ground is vital to avoid a climate crisis, and how politically complicated it is.
Coal, when burned, produces huge amounts of greenhouse gas emissions that are responsible for global warming.
Germany has no shale gas, as does the United States, which has led to the rapid decline in coal use in the United States, despite President Trump's support for coal. Germany also faces intense opposition to nuclear energy. After the Fukushima disaster in 2011, that opposition prompted the government to begin shutting down the country's nuclear plants, a transition that should be completed by 2022.
The money announced on Thursday will be spent on compensating workers, businesses and the four coal-producing states: three in the east of the country and one in the west. Months of negotiations followed between regional officials and the government of Chancellor Angela Merkel.
"Germany, one of the strongest and most successful industrial nations in the world, is taking great steps to abandon the era of fossil fuels," Finance Minister Olaf Scholz said at a press conference in Berlin.
However, Germany's calendar could present challenges to the European Union's efforts to quickly reduce its greenhouse gas emissions, such as the block New leadership has announced. Countries around the world observe how quickly the union of 28 countries, which together is currently the third largest emitter of gases that heats the planet, can reduce its carbon footprint. Germany is the largest economy in the European Union.
Environmental organizations criticized the government's plan for being too slow and for not expanding renewable energy sources fast enough. "Most of the necessary reductions are taking place until the end of the 2020s," said Christoph Bals, policy director for the Germanwatch environmental group.
Coal is at a turning point worldwide. Renewable energy is becoming cheaper. Private investors are avoiding new projects. There is a much greater awareness of the deadly contamination of particles that comes from coal-fired power plants.
However, coal continues to rise in some parts of the world, partly because it has been the preferred fuel for so long, employs millions of people around the world and because the industry often enjoys strong political support.
Eastern European countries, particularly Poland and the Czech Republic, still rely heavily on coal. This week, the European Union created a fund of 100,000 million euros to help its transition to cleaner fuels.
Asia-Pacific is where coal continues to grow. China, which consumes half of the world's coal, continues to build more coal plants in the country and abroad. According to the International Energy Agency, China's internal demand for coal is projected to continue to grow for at least the next two years, before it stabilizes. However, China's coal expansion puts its own climate goals at risk, according to a recent study written in part by the government-backed Energy Research Institute.
Not least, China's ambitious global infrastructure construction drive is known as The Belt and Road Initiative includes at least 63 coal-fired power plants.
India also remains dependent on coal. He has recently relaxed the rules to encourage foreign investment in India's coal mining sector, and has been in talks to import metallurgical coal, used to make steel, from Russia.
And even while recovering from forest fires intensified by climate change, Australia, one of the world's largest coal exporters, is looking for more, partly encouraged by the growing Asian market. Among the most controversial projects is a new $ 2 billion coal mine in the northeast of the country.
The German plan says that lignite, also known as lignite, which is abundant, cheap and dirty, could be phased out by 2035, depending on the progress made in the coming years.
Germany closed its last coal mine in December, but it has He continued burning brown coal. In the third quarter of 2019, approximately 42 percent of the country's energy came from renewable energy, 28 percent from coal and 14 percent from nuclear energy.
Some of the richest coal regions in the country are located in states of the former communist East, where the industry is a key provider of jobs. The leaders of the region had been reluctant to close coal production without economic investment commitments to compensate for lost revenue.
As part of the plan, energy providers throughout Germany will receive $ 4.8 billion over the next 15 years in compensation for closing their coal plants, some of which will be replaced by natural gas generators. The plan provides for the disconnection of 19 coal-fired power plants in the next decade, starting with the dirtiest plants later this year.
Other investments include the creation of research institutes in the east for medicine and the power of hydrogen and retraining for miners and other industry workers.
