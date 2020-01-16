How difficult is it to leave the coal? For Germany, 18 years and $ 44 billion

Germany announced Thursday that it will spend $ 44.5 billion to leave coal, but not for another 18 years, by 2038.

The measure shows how expensive it is to stop burning the dirtiest fossil fuel in the world, despite a broad consensus that keeping coal in the ground is vital to avoid a climate crisis, and how politically complicated it is.

Coal, when burned, produces huge amounts of greenhouse gas emissions that are responsible for global warming.

Germany has no shale gas, as does the United States, which has led to the rapid decline in coal use in the United States, despite President Trump's support for coal. Germany also faces intense opposition to nuclear energy. After the Fukushima disaster in 2011, that opposition prompted the government to begin shutting down the country's nuclear plants, a transition that should be completed by 2022.