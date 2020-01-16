How Baby Raddix has made all Cameron Diaz dreams come true

maybe Cameron Diaz It is more the type out of sight, out of mind.
Why talk to Fashion Last September for its 25th anniversary edition, it did not seem that his absence from the film industry had made his heart grow more affectionately because of the existence of celebrities. Yes, her sabbatical year had passed her five-year mark, but as far as she was concerned, it could last indefinitely. "The way I see it is that I have given more than half of my life to the public," said the 47-year-old actor, whose film debut was in 1994. The mask. "I feel it is good for me to take time to reorganize myself and choose how I want to return to the world. If I decide to do so."
It's not as if he didn't have other outlets for his creativity, having followed his 2013 New York Times best seller The body book with 2016 The book of longevity. And his decades of entertainment ensured that he would never be suffering for money. So why shouldn't he enjoy the retirement he would earn richly?
"I don't miss acting," he admitted. "Right now I am looking at the landscape of well-being and all that. But whatever I do, it has to be something that I love, at some point that just feels effortless."
Because at this time, most of its energy is being channeled towards a project that has been working for quite some time.
It's hard to say that Diaz and her husband Benji MaddenThe New Year bomb that they had welcomed a girl together was surprising. Surely they managed to keep it a secret until their daughter was in his arms, a feat that is difficult to achieve in a city as gossipy as Hollywood. But the fact that the couple, who celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary on January 5, only a few days after bringing Raddix Madden At home, we hoped to follow the traditional love-marriage-baby carriage model was not exactly a secret.
"They are absolutely euphoric," a source told E! News. "They wanted this for so long and for so many years that everything is very surreal."
Now hiding in his 2,000-square-foot home in the Studio City neighborhood of Los Angeles, the duo is enjoying every little change of diaper and yawn, an island situation that they intend to continue in the foreseeable future. "Cameron is not working. She is dedicated to being a full-time mother," reveals a source. "He feels like he left a lot of time and valuable years working instead of being at home. Now is the time to be a mother and he appreciates it. He has no plans to work at all."
Although the San Diego native understands, perhaps better than most, that plans have a fun way to change.
Because it was not six years ago that the actress left a filming period that included The Counselor, The other woman, Sex tape and 2014 Annie remake: I was offering thoughtful comments about his decision to give up parenting completely.
"It is much more work to have children. Having lives besides yours for which you are responsible, I did not assume that," he said. DonAugust 2014 edition. "That made things easier for me. A baby, that's all day, every day for eighteen years."
That doesn't mean I didn't consider it, per se …
"Not having a baby could really make things easier, but that doesn't make it an easy decision," he continued. "I like to protect people, but I was never attracted to being a mother. I have it much easier than any of them. That is exactly what it is. It does not mean that life is not sometimes difficult. I am what I am." I work on what I am. "
However, she allowed The Telegraph That same year, I couldn't be sure who it could be in the coming years. "I never said anything to life. If I wanted children, at some point in life, I would have them," he insisted. "But I am sure that if at some point I wanted a child, that child would break through in my life, either by adoption or by having a relationship with someone who has a child."
Or, perhaps, falling in love with a person who suddenly goes around his world.
Because while Diaz was instantly attracted to Madden in the initial encounter: "The first thing I said when I met my husband was: & # 39; It's hot & # 39;", she shared with Andy Cohen On her SiriusXM radio show in 2016, she has been candid about the fact that she wasn't really trying to do it all.
"I don't know if I was ready, but I knew Benji was special," he said. Fashion. The more time I spent with him after that fateful dinner of 2014 where friends Joel madden Y Nicole Richie without realizing he played matchmaker, the married duo letting his twin brother accompany him as a third wheel, he realized the rare find he had in Good Charlotte's lead guitarist.
"He's a good man," Diaz told the magician of the Maryland-raised rocker, who was inspired to form Good Charlotte with Benji after they attended a Beastie Boys concert in 1995 in high school. "There are no bulls. It's really refreshing. I'm really grateful for him."
Because while she had had boyfriends in the past, important, even, after sharing years of her life with Matt dillon, then Jared Leto, then Justin Timberlake Y Alex Rodriguez, "There is a very, very different difference between husbands and boyfriends," he told a close friend. Gwyneth Paltrow at its Goop Wellness Summit 2017.
Surely, on the surface, the blonde girl from California, a love par excellence in romantic comedies, and the rocker, who competed in boxing matches for fun and had a Benjamin Franklin tattoo that covered her entire back, may not have seemed Be the perfect fit.
But both understood what it meant to build prosperous careers just years retired from high school. And despite their name in bold, each of them yearns for a life as far away as possible from the center of attention in Hollywood.
"I have a husband who is my partner in life and in everything," he told Paltrow. "We talk about two very different people! We are very different from each other, but we share the same values: we are totally two peas in a pod. We are both strange enough to each other."
And just a few months, and a handful of European getaways later, they decided to marry in the less conventional way, inviting 100 guests (including bridesmaids Richie and her best friend for a long time) drew Barrymore) to his home in Beverly Hills for a ceremony on Monday night.
"We got married in our living room in front of our friends," he told Cohen, "we had a small party in our backyard on the tennis court." And while dancing all night, Diaz delighted in knowing that he had made the right decision. "It was one of those things that everyone tells you, & # 39; you only know when you know it & # 39;" he said, jogging the phrase very worn out. "I thought, & # 39; what does that mean? Oh, I understand. You only know when you know it. As if you were my husband & # 39;".
Because while both had made the serious relationship before, the musician even proposed marriage to the Australian singer and actress Sophie Monk, those previous romances did not fit completely. "Here's the thing: you make the same mistake over and over again until you learn your lesson," she supposed. Cosmopolitan in 2015. "Girls sometimes do what we choose the same person over and over again: they look and look different, but deep down, they are the same."
However, with Madden, I was sure I had found more than just a variation on a theme. "No one compares. Everything else simply washes and escapes," he told Cohen. "You realize how, & # 39; Oh, of course, this is what it really is, this is what true love is and this is commitment and dedication. This is the person with whom you build your life & # 39 ; "
And suddenly, like getting married, starting a family made a lot of sense. "Cameron is much more settled, stable and happy. It was natural to want a baby," a source said recently Persons.
In fact, what I wanted was a review of everything that had happened before. Content to allow you to face Miss Hannigan in the years 2014 Annie To be his last role in the cinema for a while, he moved away from his daily work to enjoy the newly married life. And although she joked with Entertainment Weekly in 2018 he would be "totally depressed,quot; for a sequel to the 2002 comedy of friends The sweetest thing, the movie that saw her paired with Christina Applegate Y Selma Blair, because "I am literally doing nothing," she really did not hate her leisure life. As one source said Persons"He loves married life and just being with Benji."
And now that they have added a small plus one that "has completely captured our hearts and our family," as they expressed in their revelation, well, now she knows what people mean when they speak in clichés like "over the moon,quot; and "excited to pieces."
Madden, now CEO of the artist management company MDDN, and Díaz spend most of their marveling days with their new addition. "Both are at home full time simply absorbing everything and appreciating this time," says the source. "It's going fast."
That is why Diaz has no interest in lightening the burden of the newborn. "She is with the baby full time, so she doesn't plan on having help or a babysitter right now," the source adds. And if you need an extra pair of hands, both she and her husband's families are ready to help.
Madden's twin and girlfriend Richie are especially eager to take on the baby's duty, now more than a decade away from those early days. "They live a few houses away, so they spend all the time," says the source of the parents. Harlow, 12 and Sparrow, 10. "Nicole has many tips, but it has been a while and she has forgotten what it is like to have a newborn."
Reality can be discordant and lack of sleep is very real, but friends say that new parents live for every moment. "It's definitely an adjustment, but Cameron and Benji have had so many years of being just the two of them, they are welcoming this change," says the source. "Everything is very new and exciting, so feel grateful and blessed that she is finally here."