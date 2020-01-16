How Baby Raddix has made all Cameron Diaz dreams come true

maybe Cameron Diaz It is more the type out of sight, out of mind.

Why talk to Fashion Last September for its 25th anniversary edition, it did not seem that his absence from the film industry had made his heart grow more affectionately because of the existence of celebrities. Yes, her sabbatical year had passed her five-year mark, but as far as she was concerned, it could last indefinitely. "The way I see it is that I have given more than half of my life to the public," said the 47-year-old actor, whose film debut was in 1994. The mask. "I feel it is good for me to take time to reorganize myself and choose how I want to return to the world. If I decide to do so."

It's not as if he didn't have other outlets for his creativity, having followed his 2013 New York Times best seller The body book with 2016 The book of longevity. And his decades of entertainment ensured that he would never be suffering for money. So why shouldn't he enjoy the retirement he would earn richly?

"I don't miss acting," he admitted. "Right now I am looking at the landscape of well-being and all that. But whatever I do, it has to be something that I love, at some point that just feels effortless."