Heather Watson in the semifinals of Hobart International; Harriet Dart approaches the main draw of the Australian Open | Tennis news





Heather Watson is in the semifinals of Hobart International

Heather Watson produced her best victory for two and a half years to reach the semifinals of Hobart International, while Harriet Dart moved away from a qualifying victory for the Australian Open.

Watson, the British No. 2, had not defeated a player in the top 20 since seeing Anastasija Sevastova in Wimbledon in 2017, but recovered from a breakdown in the decisive set against Elise Mertens in 17th place to win 6-7 (5-7) 6-4, 7-5.

Watson has a good record in Hobart having won his second WTA title there in 2015, and this is the way he expected to start the season after a difficult 2019.

The 27-year-old, who had to go through the qualification, is expected to increase from her current ranking from 101 to about 75, and a fourth WTA title would push her into the top 60.

After defeating the main seed, Watson will not fear anyone in the tournament, and will face Elena Rybakina or Lizette Cabrera in the last four.

Harriet Dart is about to qualify for the main draw of the Australian Open

Dart was about to qualify for the main draw of the Australian Open for the second consecutive year after a comprehensive 6-2 and 6-3 victory against American Nicole Gibbs.

Dart, who failed to win a game against Maria Sharapova in the first round last year, will face Italian number 150 Giulia Gatto-Monticone on Friday.

However, Samantha Murray lost her first-round qualifier, down 2-6, 6-4, 6-2 to Yuan Yue of China to leave Dart as the last British representative.

