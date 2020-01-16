Harvey Weinstein's lawyers make another request to move the trial out of New York

WENN / Dave Bedrosian

Meanwhile, three men and two women have been selected to be part of the jury in the rape and sexual assault trial of the producer in disgrace, and Gigi Hadid was excluded from consideration.

Harvey Weinstein's lawyers have launched another offer to stop the selection of the jury and bring the trial for violation of the producer outside of New York City.

The dishonored mogul of the film pleaded not guilty to five counts of rape and sexual assault related to alleged incidents with two separate women in 2006 and 2013.

The initial arguments at the trial are expected to take place next week (beginning January 20), but the selection of the jury has been slow as prosecutors and defense lawyers struggle to agree on possible jurors , and many have been fired for having made a decision about Weinstein.

The 67-year-old legal representatives filed a last-minute motion to pause the selection of the jury on Wednesday, January 15, as they sought to relocate the case to ensure a fair trial, citing the intense publicity and constant presence of protesters who criticize Weinstein Outside the court for turning the process into a "media and entertainment circus."

"The flood of adverse publicity for Mr. Weinstein has involved the potential group of jurors that has resulted in unfavorable pressure on jurors to condemn a demonized man and found guilty," Weinstein's lawyer, Arthur Aidala, wrote in the petition.

He had previously submitted a similar request without success in October (2019), while last week (ends on January 10), Aidala was also closed, as he suggested that the trial be postponed to allow a "period of reflection" following of the new sex Assault charges were filed against his client in Los Angeles.

Judge David Friedman heard the last argument on Thursday, but a decision will not be made in the appeals court until January 21, reports Deadline.com.

He declined to stop the selection of the jury until a decision was reached, and by Thursday afternoon, only five jurors, three men and two women, had been chosen to be part of the panel of 145 return guests for more questions.

Model Gigi Hadid He was one of those who were not considered Thursday morning.

A panel of 12 jurors and six alternates is required for the start of the trial, which will be supervised by Judge James Burke and is scheduled to begin next Wednesday and continue until the beginning of March 2020.