Harvey Weinstein Jury threatened with jail time after tweeting about his selection

A juror selected for the Harvey Weinstein case may be facing a fine and jail time for tweeting about the trial he has learned. Apparently, each juror is explicitly told not to tweet about the case on social media.

Howard Mittelmark was a selected man last week. He was told to return on Thursday and join a group of other potential jurors selected. When Howard arrived at the courtroom, he was told to meet with the judge, who then had the court officer pass him a copy of his Twitter feed.

The judge told him to look for a lawyer, and that he would have to return to the courtroom on March 10, 2020 to explain why the judge should not take him to jail for 30 days. "He faces a fine and up to 30 days in jail."

Apparently, the New Yorker said: "I know now." Reportedly, the defense team discovered last week that Mittelmark went to his Twitter account with 7,000 followers to say he would take the opportunity to promote his book.

He reportedly asked his 7,000 followers if they knew how to use his time as a jury to promote his book. Mittelmark had published a book called, Written and published, in December, that Publishers Weekly said it was "darkly funny."

Harvey Weinstein will go to trial starting on January 22 for two counts of rape, one charge of criminal sexual act and two counts of sexual assault. The charges come from the stories and accusations of three different women.

The followers of the case know that it will easily be one of the most prominent cases of the year. At the beginning of 2019, Harvey was in the media once again when he was seen walking towards the court looking disheveled, with two men holding both arms.

Earlier that year, it was reported that Harvey was involved in a car accident that left him with a serious back problem. However, some tabloid social media and newspaper users accused him of trying to sympathize.



