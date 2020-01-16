Harvey Weinstein Jury faces jail time for tweeting about the trial

WENN / Nikki Nelson

One of the jury candidates in the case of sexual assault involving the movie tycoon in disgrace and a series of Hollywood stars is threatened with a jail sentence due to his tweet.

A potential jury for Harvey weinsteinThe rape case in New York City has been threatened with jail for writing about the online trial.

Howard Mittelmark, one of the 12 people chosen as a possible juror last week, received a subpoena when he returned to court Thursday in New York City to release details of the proceedings on Twitter.

"I ask him to keep a lawyer and return to this courtroom on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, with a lawyer to show why he should not find him in contempt," Judge James Burke told the man in the courtroom as he fired him. of the jury.

"He faces a fine and up to 30 days in jail," the judge added.

The defense team brought Mittelmark's tweet, a violation of the oath of secrecy he had to take as part of the legal proceedings, to the attention of Judge Burke last week, noting that he intended to promote his new book to his most of 7000 followers on Twitter.

"If someone knows how a person could hypothetically take advantage of serving on the jury of a high profile case to promote their new novel, (REMOVED), which (REMOVED) called & # 39; a dark and funny book & # 39; and & # 39; an ingenious black comedy & # 39 ;, dm (direct message) to me, please, "the message now removed from Mittelmark is read.

The jury drama happened on the same model day Gigi Hadid He was fired from the jury of the Manhattan Supreme Court for the Weinstein case.

The former Miramax film executive, Weinstein, is charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape and one charge of a criminal sexual act, derived from the accusations of three women.

The trial will begin on January 22. If convicted, face life imprisonment.