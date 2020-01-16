Haftar from Libya secretly flies to Greece before the Berlin summit | News

Libyan military commander Khalifa Haftar secretly flew to Athens on Thursday to chat while Greece criticized his exclusion from a UN-backed peace conference in Berlin this weekend.

The Berlin talks are the last international effort to end nine months of fighting between Haftar forces based in eastern Libya and the UN-recognized government in Tripoli.

Greece was not invited to participate in the Berlin negotiations despite its declared interest, and Athens was angered by the Tripoli government that signed a maritime and military cooperation agreement with Turkey, its regional rival.

The US Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, will attend the Berlin summit and will press for a fragile ceasefire and get all foreign powers to withdraw from the conflict in the North African country, according to the State Department .

Officials from Russia, Great Britain, France, China, United Arab Emirates, Turkey and several African and Arab countries are also invited.

Greece was reportedly rejected, and the German government rejected Athens's claim that it was directly involved in the Libyan conflict. Since then, Greece has indicated that it wanted to participate.

In a surprise move, Haftar flew to Athens by private plane on Thursday for meetings not previously announced by the Greek government.

He was taken to a luxury hotel in Athens, where he was received by Greek Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias, for an initial round of talks, showed television images.

Dendias will see Haftar again on Friday at the Foreign Ministry, and the Libyan strongman is also expected to meet with Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis later in the day, sources familiar with the issue told the agency of AFP news.

Greece has sought a more active role in Libya after the National Agreement Government (GNA) recognized by the UN in Tripoli signed a memorandum of maritime and military cooperation with Turkey in November, sculpting spheres of energy influence in the Mediterranean.

The Turkish agreement claims much of the Mediterranean for energy exploration, in conflict with rival claims from Greece and Cyprus.

Greece expelled the GNA ambassador in protest against the Turkish agreement, and tried to boost ties with Haftar. The Greek chancellor flew to Benghazi to see him last month.

Mitsotakis said Thursday that he was "wrong,quot; to exclude Greece from the Berlin talks and that he would speak Friday with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

He added that Athens would veto any peace agreement with Libya in the EU, unless the Turkish memo described as "unacceptable and illegal,quot; was thrown out.

"I told their European counterparts (that) Greece will never accept any political solution at the (EU) summit level (that it doesn't) cancel this memo," Mitsotakis told Alpha TV.

"We will veto this even before it reaches a summit council," he said.

The talks in Berlin occur when world powers intensify efforts for a lasting ceasefire, as Haftar's attack on Tripoli in April last year sparked fighting that killed more than 280 civilians and 2,000 combatants, displacing thousands.

Earlier on Thursday, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said Haftar was committed to a ceasefire and was willing to attend the Berlin summit. The couple met in Benghazi before Haftar traveled to Greece.