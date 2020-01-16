Gwyneth Paltrow addresses the controversy of & # 39; Candle of the vagina & # 39;

Gwyneth Paltrow made news recently after announcing that he would be selling a candle that smells like his vagina.

The candle will cost customers $ 75 and is simply called "This smells like my vagina."

Paltrow made a public presentation at the National Retail Federation at the Javits Center on Tuesday, on page six, where he addressed the controversy surrounding his intimate product.

"I think people have mixed reactions to me and to all the women who come out of the box and feel very comfortable with us being and doing something else. I have been in the public eye for a long time, and I understood that that was going to happen, be something inherent to this trip. Sometimes I think of the winds that I have had to face to grow this business, and then I think of some male counterparts that started business at the same time, and what we have found is quite incredible , & # 39; she said.

Since announcing the candle, the Hollywood actress says that traffic to her site, GOOP, has increased.