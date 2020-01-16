Guatemalan officials arrested for corruption after leaving office | News

Guatemala city – In an apparent effort to fight corruption, Guatemalan authorities began arresting officials who lost their immunity from prosecution this week when a new government took office.

The police, armed with arrest warrants for eight senior officials, executed 14 search warrants between Wednesday and Thursday. A former congresswoman and a former mayor were arrested. The other six were not located.

"The work that the Office of the Special Prosecutor against Impunity has been doing must be recognized," the president of Citizen Action, Edie Cux, lawyer and anti-corruption activist, told Al Jazeera.

President Alejandro Giammattei and lawmakers swore on Tuesday, and municipal councils took office Wednesday. Outgoing President Jimmy Morales regained immunity Tuesday night at another post, but other officials in his administration, plagued with accusations of corruption, lost their protection.

Former Congressman Aracely Chavarria was arrested Wednesday for influence peddling. Apparently, she and three former congressmen who could not be arrested were part of a criminal structure involved in fraudulent contracts and illegal commissions in the public health sector.

Two of the former legislators with pending arrest warrants belonged to FCN, Morales' party, including his former presidential candidate Estuardo Galdamez. He was remarkably absent Tuesday during the special transition session in Congress, during which he and others lost their immunity from prosecution.

Angel Ren, former mayor of the municipality of Chiche, 135 km (84 miles) north of Guatemala City, was arrested Thursday. He and another mayor of the department of Quiché that was not located for arrest, both of the opposition UNE party, are accused of unregistered campaign financing.

Meanwhile, Acisclo Valladares, Morales' former economy minister, presented himself to authorities on Wednesday for any open investigation. But police could not locate him Thursday to execute an arrest warrant for alleged money laundering. Prosecutors have since requested that Interpol issue a red alert.

A former Guatemalan member of the Central American Parliament now also has pending arrest warrants for fraud and money laundering. Former President Morales, under investigation for illicit financing of the campaign, swore before the regional cooperation agency on Tuesday night, recovering his immunity from prosecution a few hours after losing it. He denied having done anything wrong.

The operations of Wednesday and Thursday were coordinated by the Office of the Special Prosecutor against Impunity, FECI. The Office of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor and another unit focusing on electoral crimes also have ongoing investigations involving recently deceased government officials.

"Each processing unit carries out the respective coordination with the (police), which is responsible for executing the arrest warrants requested by prosecutors and authorized by the judges," prosecutor spokeswoman Julia Barreda told Al Jazeera, with respect to other operations to execute a pending or new arrest. Arrest warrants for former officials.

The United States revoked visas for former government officials, the US embassy in Guatemala said in a statement Thursday without providing names. The embassy has revoked the visas of more than two dozen Guatemalan citizens this month and approximately 250 last year for a variety of reasons, including acts of corruption.

"People affected by these reversals include former government officials and others," according to the statement.

During his inaugural speech on Tuesday, Giammattei repeatedly pledged to end corruption. As his first act of government, just a few hours later, he signed an inter-institutional anti-corruption agreement with the attorney general, the comptroller general, the superintendent of tax administration and other officials.

Cautious Guatemalans

For now, many Guatemalans distrust the promises. Morales also took office promising to fight corruption, but then began waging a war against the body at the head of that fight after his investigations involved Morales, his relatives and his party.

For more than a decade, the International Commission Against Impunity in Guatemala (CICIG), backed by the UN, worked with Guatemalan prosecutors to investigate and eliminate deeply rooted criminal networks in state institutions. His work led to the resignation and arrest of President Otto Pérez Molina in 2015.

Morales announced in 2018 that he would not renew the CICIG mandate and banned the chief commissioner of Guatemala the following year, calling it a security threat. CICIG closed last September.

"Many of the research being carried out today goes back years," said Cux. "Many were investigations that were developed when CICIG was still in the country."