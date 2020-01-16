Guatemala breaks diplomatic relations with Venezuela | Venezuela News

%MINIFYHTML69c81829bd13bc847751d164de2ce7b811% %MINIFYHTML69c81829bd13bc847751d164de2ce7b812%

The new president of Guatemala announced Thursday that his government is breaking diplomatic relations with Venezuela.

Two days after his inauguration, President Alejandro Giammattei said he had ordered the Guatemalan Foreign Secretary to remove the last person left at the country's embassy in the capital of Venezuela and close the building.

Giammattei's announcement came after a meeting with the head of the Organization of American States, Luis Almagro.

"It is an issue that concerns the entire continent," said the new president.

Its inauguration was attended by María Romero, a representative of Juan Guiado, the Venezuelan opposition leader recognized as the legitimate leader of that country by the United States and the inauguration of more than 50 nations.

In January 2019, Guatemala already recognized Guaidó as president of Venezuela.

In October, the government of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro did not allow Giammattei, then elected president, to enter the country. He was sent back to Guatemala on another flight.

Jorge Arreaza, the chancellor of Maduro, accused Giammattei of "throwing himself at the feet of Donald Trump,quot; and said that the Guatemalan presidency was destined to "become another joke in bad taste."

"His government will surely become another joke in bad taste. Our respect and affection for the people of Guatemala."