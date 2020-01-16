Greece will elect the first female president, Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou | News

Greece will elect its first female president on January 22 after the main opposition parties approved Thursday the nomination of the government of top judge Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou.

The main leftist leader of the opposition, Alexis Tsipras, said Sakellaropoulou was an "exceptional judge,quot; and a human rights defender.

The KINAL socialist party also said it would support the nomination of the current head of the 63-year-old State Council, the main administrative tribunal of Greece.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis had announced the candidacy of Sakellaropoulou in a surprise televised speech on Wednesday.

"The time has come for Greece to open up to the future," Mitsotakis said, emphasizing that the selection breaks with tradition not only because Sakellaropoulou is a woman, but also because she is not a member of a political party.

He said the election "embodies unity and progress."

Two hundred votes are required to elect the new president for a period of five years.

Sakellaropoulou, an expert in constitutional and environmental law educated in France, is on track to obtain more than 260 votes.

The mandate of the current president Prokopis Pavlopoulos ends in March.

The president is nominally the head of the Greek state and the position is largely ceremonial.