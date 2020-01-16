Gigi Hadid is no longer a potential jury at Harvey Weinstein's trial

Supermodel Gigi Hadid was at the Manhattan Supreme Court on Thursday, as he had been summoned to the jury and was a possible juror in the Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial. However, on the eighth day of the selection of the jury, both the prosecution and the defense agreed to dismiss Hadid as a possible member of the jury.

According to Page six, the 24-year-old was summoned on Monday and told the court that he had met Weinstein. However, she said she could keep an open mind and be a fair jury.

"I think I can still keep an open mind about the facts," Hadid said.

After she completed a jury questionnaire, the court told Hadid to return on Thursday for more questions. Meanwhile, Weinstein's lawyers were preparing a last-minute motion to ask an appeals court for a change of venue, and on their list of concerns about Weinstein getting a fair trial in Manhattan, they cited Hadid's negative publicity as possible juror. .

Weinstein's lawyer, Arthur Aidala, wrote the motion for the change of place, and cited Hadid's friendship with the prosecutor Cara Delevingne as a reason for Hadid to be dismissed and Weinstein's place of trial changed.

“The presence of Mrs. Hadid, who informed the trial court that she can be a fair jury despite having met Mr. Weinstein before and that she is a well-known friend of Weinstein's accuser, Cara Delevingne, only contributes to The carnival atmosphere. "Aidala wrote." Mrs. Hadid attracts his own press and his presence also increases the number of spectators and protesters outside the court. "

Aidala also argued that most of the possible jurors have been "contaminated,quot; due to the publicity surrounding the case. So far, of 600 possible jurors, only 142 said in their questionnaire that they could be fair and impartial. Aidala said 130 of them already knew the charges against Weinstein before being summoned to court.

Aidala also expressed concerns that jurors were not completely honest in their questionnaires.

After Gigi Hadid completed her questionnaire and returned to court on Thursday, she was fired and excused as a possible juror, along with approximately 60 others.

Harvey Weinstein faces charges that include two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape and one charge of criminal sexual act after three women accused him of misconduct. The selection of the jury is still underway, and the trial is scheduled to begin on January 22. If found guilty, Weinstein could end up spending the rest of his life in prison.



