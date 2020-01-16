Gigi Hadid eliminated from the selection of the jury for the trial of Harvey Weinstein

Wenn

The beauty of the track has been exposed as a potential member of the jury at the next Harvey Weinstein sexual assault trial, which is scheduled to begin later this month.

Gigi Hadid She has been fired from her role as a jury for Harvey weinsteinsexual assault trial.

The 24-year-old model was fired from the Manhattan Supreme Court in New York on Thursday, January 16, 2020, which was the eighth day of jury selection for the highly anticipated criminal trial, the New York Post Page gossip column reported. Six.

He previously told Judge James Burke that he had "met the defendant," and also raised his hand when Burke asked if any of the potential jurors knew potential witnesses such as Salma Hayek, Charlize TheronY Rosie Perez.

However, she insisted that her affiliation to the case would not affect her ability to judge fairly, and commented: "I think I can still keep an open mind about the facts."

The trial is struggling to find jurors, after more than a third of respondents initially had to be dismissed after declaring they cannot be impartial.

Weinstein is charged with two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape and one charge of a criminal sexual act, derived from the allegations of three women.

The trial will begin on January 22. If convicted, face life imprisonment.