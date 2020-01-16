Germany investigates 3 suspects of spying on China

BERLIN – German authorities raided the homes and offices of three people suspected of spying for the Chinese government, Authorities said Thursday they did not give details about their identities or the nature of the alleged espionage.

"This is a preliminary investigation against three known people," said Markus Schmitt, spokesman for the German federal prosecutor, Peter Frank. None of the three have been arrested, he said.

The raid takes place in the midst of an increasingly intense debate in Berlin about the country's relationship with Huawei, the Chinese tech giant that, according to Washington, is being used by Beijing for espionage.

On Thursday, Chancellor Angela Merkel met with senior lawmakers in her party as part of continued efforts to resolve a dispute over whether to allow Huawei to help build the country's next generation 5G mobile network.