Germany investigates 3 suspects of spying on China

BERLIN – German authorities raided the homes and offices of three people suspected of spying for the Chinese government, Authorities said Thursday they did not give details about their identities or the nature of the alleged espionage.
"This is a preliminary investigation against three known people," said Markus Schmitt, spokesman for the German federal prosecutor, Peter Frank. None of the three have been arrested, he said.
The raid takes place in the midst of an increasingly intense debate in Berlin about the country's relationship with Huawei, the Chinese tech giant that, according to Washington, is being used by Beijing for espionage.
On Thursday, Chancellor Angela Merkel met with senior lawmakers in her party as part of continued efforts to resolve a dispute over whether to allow Huawei to help build the country's next generation 5G mobile network.
Germany has been concerned about the threat posed by Chinese hackers seeking to steal information from companies, research facilities and the country's ministries. But if sufficient evidence is found in the current case, it would be one of the first in years that involves old-fashioned human espionage.
German authorities examined the evidence gathered in the raids, which were carried out early Wednesday in nine homes and offices in Brussels and Berlin, as well as in the German states of Baden-Württemberg and Bavaria, Schmitt said.
The Chinese intelligence service is also involved in the investigation, Schmitt said.
German news magazine Der Spiegel, who first reported on the raids, said it was suspected that the three people attacked passed private and social information to China's state security ministry.
Der Spiegel said one of the three was a German citizen who had worked as a diplomat for the European Union until 2017, when he switched to a well-known consulting firm. The other two work for a different consulting firm, according to the report.
Although some of the properties sought are in Brussels, a spokeswoman for the European Commission based in Brussels said Thursday that none of its premises had been registered. He also said he had not received any request to work with the German authorities or to deliver any evidence.
"We did not search the facilities of our buildings, the German authorities have not contacted us," said spokeswoman Virginie Battu-Henriksson.
Diplomats of the European Union are normally superior envoys from their own member states that join the diplomatic ranks of the bloc. Many join lobby companies or groups of experts after retirement. If it is shown that the suspect was spying for China, it would be the first time the foreign policy branch of the block.
China is one of Germany's most important trading partners, and the two countries collaborate on international issues such as climate change and hold regular discussions at the government level.
But the relationship has been under scrutiny since The Chinese acquired several German technology companies in 2016. The following year, Germany's national intelligence agency accused China of using LinkedIn and other social networking sites to infiltrate the Berlin government, a charge Beijing denied.
A year ago, Poland arrested two people, including a Chinese employee from Huawei, and accused them of spying for Beijing.
Matina Stevis-Gridneff contributed reports from Brussels.