Gayle King: & # 39; Oprah was not forced to move away from the Russell Simmons documentary & # 39;

When Oprah Winfrey retired from the Russell Simmons documentary, many speculated that it was the pressure of 50 Cent and other celebrities who were against the project, who convinced her to retire, but best friend Gayle King says that is not the case.

"I know it was a very stressful and very difficult decision for her to remove her name because she knows that she took it away because, as you point out, Russell has done a very public and very private campaign to convince her, she knows that the message she sends is that maybe she was gagged. Nothing could be further from the case, "King said on CBS This Morning.

On Wednesday, the morning program spoke with three of Simmons' accusers who detailed the violent attacks that allege the entertainment mogul carried out.

"He thought the documentary needed to breathe a little more. He thought it was important to put it in context for the times because you know that these accusations are from many years ago, and now we are here in 2020." Put it in the context of the times of what was happening there at that time. "

The documentary was supposed to be aired on Apple TV +, but since Oprah's departure, they have disconnected its premiere.