Gayle King: & # 39; Oprah was not forced to move away from the Russell Simmons documentary & # 39;

When Oprah Winfrey retired from the Russell Simmons documentary, many speculated that it was the pressure of 50 Cent and other celebrities who were against the project, who convinced her to retire, but best friend Gayle King says that is not the case.

"I know it was a very stressful and very difficult decision for her to remove her name because she knows that she took it away because, as you point out, Russell has done a very public and very private campaign to convince her, she knows that the message she sends is that maybe she was gagged. Nothing could be further from the case, "King said on CBS This Morning.

