Future & # 39; s Baby Mama says that the rapper is & # 39; Lazy F ** k & # 39; in the bedroom

Wenn

Eliza Reign, who allegedly gave birth to Future's daughter, mocks the 36-year-old rapper's sexual prowess in a new interview while addressing her public enmity.

Futuremommy baby Eliza Reign He disappeared his skills in bed during a new interview. The mother of the rapper's supposed daughter said she had to do all the work because he is "a lazy f ** k" in bed. When asked about the size of her penis, she took a spray bottle as a comparison.

Eliza said she met Future in 2012 at the club after she was hired to act. She claimed that they had been playing for years and had had unprotected sex. When she told him she was pregnant, he agreed to do a DNA test when the baby was born and pay child support if it's his. However, it was supposedly M.I.A. when she contacted him later.

Eliza also addressed the allegations that she stole her last name, Wilburn. "That is not the case. I have known him for years. We were fucking bad for years. There is no reason to steal his last name," he said. "I think you give your son the last name a father has."

The future has insisted that he is not the father of Eliza's son. "H *** stole my last name," he once said on Instagram Story.

Eliza later joined forces with Cindy Renae, mother of Future's son, Legend. The two women took their children to a DNA test to see if they were related, and they were. "I can confirm whoever gets pregnant by @xocindyrenae too! It's a small world," Eliza wrote on Instagram.

In the middle of the drama, Eliza was beaten by her friend "Love and Hip Hop: Miami"member Miami Council. The VH1 reality show star claimed that Eliza was playing with another rapper, who was rumored to be Tory Lanez, while connecting with Future.

Eliza allegedly got pregnant on purpose despite Miami's warning and wanted to use the baby as a food ticket. "When she and Future started having sex without a condom, [Eliza] took fertility pills," Miami said. "This is just a baby check. She investigated it, and none of Future's other baby mothers have their own child support, so it was going to be the first and I expected to have a bag on."