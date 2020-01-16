French filmmaker Ruggia accused of sexual assault on a minor | News

French film director Christophe Ruggia has been accused of sexual assault of a minor, Paris prosecutors said Thursday, in a case involving a girl chosen in one of his films almost two decades ago.

Prosecutors also said Ruggia was placed under judicial supervision.

Jean-Pierre Versini-Campinchi, Ruggia's lawyer, said the filmmaker denied any misconduct.

Actress Adele Haenel, who is now 31, has alleged that Ruggia assaulted and harassed her between 2001 and 2004 after she was chosen for a film directed by Ruggia called Les Diables, or The Devils.

According to Haenel's accusations, published in the French media outlet Mediapart in November last year, she was harassed for the first time when she was 12 and the abuse continued until she was 15.

The Paris prosecutor's office opened a preliminary investigation in November on "sexual assault of a child under 15 by a person of authority and sexual harassment."

French cinema has been shaken by accusations of rape against directors Roman Polanski and Luc Besson.

Earlier this month, The French culture minister said the writer Gabriel Matzneff, accused of raping and seducing children, they should be stripped of a special state pension.