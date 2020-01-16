Finn Wolfhard is considered "dumb" for not passing the test twice

WENN / FayesVision

During his appearance on & # 39; Live with Kelly and Ryan & # 39 ;, the star of & # 39; Stranger Things & # 39; He admits that he stopped driving completely because he got so mad at me that I just didn't do it again.

Up News Info –

"Strange things"star Finn Wolfhard He has given up learning to drive after failing his written exam twice.

The Canadian actor was eligible for a learning permit in the US. UU. At the age of 15, but now he is 17 years old and still cannot drive, and he thinks he has lost his momentum for now.

"I did my written exam and failed twice, because I am an actor, I guess, and dumb," he jokes in the US talk show.Live with Kelly and Ryan "." And then I got so mad at myself that I didn't do it again. "

Instead, Finn has become dependent on his friends to give him free trips.

"I'm just getting my friends to take me," he smiles. "I don't pay them, but I should probably start paying them. It's ridiculous!"