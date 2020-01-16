Find out why Pink and Carey Hart are "ready" to have children

Instagram

The singer hinted for the first time that the couple would not welcome more children in April last year, when she shared a picture of herself with a new custom motorcycle.

Pink Y Carey Hart He has no plans to add more children to his family since the motorcycle rider "finishes" having children.

The couple, who married in 2006, are parents of Willow, eight, and Jameson, three, and the singer reveals that her husband has no plans to extend his offspring.

"Apparently he finished," he tells Us Weekly, to which Hart confirms: "I'm done."

Pink then jokes: "Unless I change it for a younger model."

Pink captioned the shot, "My (love) won't give me another baby, so he built me ​​one. #Which should be my name."