Fans go crazy after Demi Lovato is chosen to sing the national anthem in Super Bowl LIV

The former Disney star joins a growing list of talented artists who have presented & # 39; The Star-Spangled Banner & # 39; at the annual sporting event, including Pink and Lady GaGa.

Now that Super Bowl LIV is only a few weeks away, the NFL has announced the National Anthem interpreter. Demi lovato It was confirmed that he will hang "The Star-Spangled Banner" in one of the biggest sporting events that will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, February 2.

Demi gave the exciting news by sharing on the social networks an official photo touring his performance and writing: "Singing the national anthem in #SBLIV See you in Miami." The former Disney darling joins a growing list of talented musicians who have performed the National Anthem in the Super Bowl, as Idina Menzel, Lady Gaga Y Pink. Last year, Gladys knight He took the duty to sing.

Fans, who have been waiting for Demi's musical return since their almost fatal overdose, are understandably delighted with this news when the singer began to be popular on social media. "MS. DEMI LOVATO IS SINGING THE HIMNO IN THE SUPERBOWL, CLOSE THE FRONT DOOR," one exclaimed, while another admitted to the edge of tears for the news. "DEMI LOVATO IS SINGING THE NATIONAL HIMNY IN THE SUPER BOWL AND I CAN'T WAIT! His voice is so incredible that it makes me cry," someone said.

"Keep earning baby, it's what you deserve YES," said another person. Meanwhile, an individual said: "PERIOD. PERIODIC. PERICODITY. PERIODIC TABLE", with another writing: "I do not observe it, but I am sure it will kill with its incredible voice".

It is still unknown who will be selected to perform "America the Beautiful." In the meantime, Jennifer Lopez Y Shakira They are joining forces to lead the halftime show.

The National Anthem concert will mark Demi's second live performance since his drug overdose in 2018. He will return live at the 2020 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26.