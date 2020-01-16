Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is back to make us all cry

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is back, because don't we all need a warm hug in our lives?
HGTV is reliving the ABC series that was developed between 2003 and 2012, where a team of carpenters, designers and volunteers renovate the homes of deserving families. It's touching, it's emotional, and we're all going to cry, even just from what we heard from the host and the designers during the winter press tour of the TV Critics Association on Thursday.
"I feel that right now, the climate we live in, it seems that the show is a warm hug that everyone needs right now," said Loren Ruch, senior vice president of production and development for the group at HGTV. "It felt time to see a good show that makes you cry with joy."
Jesse Tyler Ferguson is the new host, who takes care of Ty pennington, and said that although he is a little "tired,quot; after being on television (on ABC Modern Family) for 10 years and after having participated in other reality TV shows, thinking that there is no way it works as it seems on television. He ended up pleasantly surprised.
"It's crazy that they can really do this in a week," he said.
As with most original series, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition It was not without their problems that the new team has tried to solve. Some families whose homes were renovated ended up having to leave those houses, because their homes are too expensive to maintain or pay taxes.
The new program wants to avoid that, so families have been equipped with homes that are more energy efficient and are better designed for the long term. Nor will they go beyond the footprint of the current houses, which means that the team is not trying to create small mansions. They want homes that make sense to the families that live in them.
"Then you see these footprints, and they are beautiful transformations, but they are done in a more scaled way," said Ruch, who explained that they also helped families financially, sometimes including scholarships, to help offset the costs they see with a new house.
The new Extreme Makeover: Home Edition It will premiere later this year on HGTV.