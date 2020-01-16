Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is back to make us all cry

Extreme Makeover: Home Edition is back, because don't we all need a warm hug in our lives?

HGTV is reliving the ABC series that was developed between 2003 and 2012, where a team of carpenters, designers and volunteers renovate the homes of deserving families. It's touching, it's emotional, and we're all going to cry, even just from what we heard from the host and the designers during the winter press tour of the TV Critics Association on Thursday.

"I feel that right now, the climate we live in, it seems that the show is a warm hug that everyone needs right now," said Loren Ruch, senior vice president of production and development for the group at HGTV. "It felt time to see a good show that makes you cry with joy."