Evo Morales recants the call to & # 39; armed militias & # 39; in Bolivia | Evo Morales News

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales on Thursday withdrew his call to the organization of the militias in his home country after the comments generated the protest of his interim government.

"A few days ago, my words about militia formation were made public. I withdraw them. My deepest conviction has always been the defense of life and peace," Morales said in a statement tweeted from Argentina, where he lives in exile. . .

Morales told the Reuters news agency on Sunday that Bolivians had the right to organize and defend themselves, without firearms, from what he said were attacks by the interim government of Bolivia, which he claimed took power in a coup d'etat at the end. from last year.

At that time, he confirmed that he was the voice in a recording played on Bolivian radio calling for the creation of armed militias "as in Venezuela,quot;, but said he was referring to slingshot rather than firearms.

I reaffirm my deepest conviction for life and for peace. pic.twitter.com/RGeGuavSv8 – Evo Morales Ayma (@evoespueblo) January 16, 2020

Translation: I reaffirm my deepest conviction for life and for peace.

The comments prompted the interim government of Bolivia to send a letter to Argentine Foreign Minister Felipe Sola, asking him to reject the comments made by Morales.

"We have not yet received an answer, but in fact there has been an indirect response, implicit, in the warnings that Mr. Fernández's government has given Mr. Evo Morales, warning him that he should lower the tone of his statements and should not make the kind of threats that clearly border on crime, "Bolivia's interim chancellor Karen Longaric told reporters in La Paz on Thursday.

A spokesman for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Argentina declined to comment if the government had spoken with Morales about his comments.

Morales, a former coca grower who led Bolivia for almost 14 years, resigned and fled his home country in November after the political unrest erupted by his controversial electoral victory.

After initially going to Mexico, he moved to Argentina, where he has continued to play a key and vocal political role with his Movement for Socialism party before the new elections convened for May 3.

The Peronist president of Argentine center-left, Alberto Fernández, who was inaugurated on December 10, previously supported Morales's rights to speak freely, although granting him asylum has created tensions between his new administration and the United States.