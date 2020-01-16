Every time Kylie Jenner and Stormi Webster were the fiercest duo

Two of a kind!

When it comes to fashion, Kylie Jenner It has always been ahead of the curve. Since she gave birth to her baby Stormi WebsterHe made sure that the two had their fair share of adorable looks of mother and daughter. From Halloween costumes to gorgeous dresses, there are no limits to these two fashionistas. The two once went on a luxurious Italian vacation, but still made time to pack matching dresses. Talk about awesome!

No one will ever forget the time he dressed Stormi with an almost exact replica of his appearance of the Met Gala. Complete with an epic purple wig to match the stunning set. "My baby!!!!!!!!" Kylie captioned the photo with purple heart emojis. "I can't handle this !!!!"

We had to compile some of his best mom and I looks throughout the past year. The only thing that Kylie could be smarter in business is her impeccable ability to wear the best sets of mother and daughter in the celebrity fashion game.